Sophie ProeNews Visuals Intern
Sophie Proe is a Visuals intern at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
What would a monster look like if it were on vacation? Graffiti artists across the country will visually answer that question and more during St. Louis' annual Paint Louis festival on the riverfront.
Thursday began with a spicy spat between U.S. Senate candidates Josh Hawley and Lucas Kunce at the Governor's Ham Breakfast and continued with festival rides, food and festivities.
Each year, two Soulard residents who have done service for the neighborhood in the year prior are nominated to a serve as the Bastille Day king and queen.
The protesters blocked the parade route for a little over an hour on Sunday. They were protesting the parade because Boeing, which supplies weapons to Israel, is a major sponsor of the event.
The route ended at the Collinsville Juneteenth Festival, a block party outside Old Herald Brewery and Distillery with food vendors, retailers and other groups.
The St. Louis Battlehawks lost 25-15 to the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Conference Championship game on Sunday.