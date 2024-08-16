Photos: Missouri State Fair brought fun for the whole family to Sedalia

Steamy air greeted fairgoers at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday, but that didn't stop the fun.
Thousands traveled across the state to Sedalia, in central Missouri, for carnival rides, festival fare, live music, animal shows, auto racing and more. Things kicked off with an unexpectedly spicy start at the Governor's Ham Breakfast, when U.S. Senate candidates Josh Hawley and Lucas Kunce sniped at each other about scheduling debates.
On the fairgrounds, things were just as lively — but a lot less contentious. Photojournalist Sophie Proe was on scene and captured the joyous happenings.