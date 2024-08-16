© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Missouri State Fair brought fun for the whole family to Sedalia

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sophie Proe
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT
Emily Hayes, 9, and her brother Joshua, 11, scream in delight as they speed down the slide at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on August 15.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Emily Hayes, 9, and her brother Joshua, 11, scream in delight as they speed down the slide at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on Thursday.

Steamy air greeted fairgoers at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday, but that didn't stop the fun.

Thousands traveled across the state to Sedalia, in central Missouri, for carnival rides, festival fare, live music, animal shows, auto racing and more. Things kicked off with an unexpectedly spicy start at the Governor's Ham Breakfast, when U.S. Senate candidates Josh Hawley and Lucas Kunce sniped at each other about scheduling debates.

On the fairgrounds, things were just as lively — but a lot less contentious. Photojournalist Sophie Proe was on scene and captured the joyous happenings.

Primo McCoy Jr, tries to convince people walking by to play darts at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Primo McCoy Jr. calls out to passing fairgoers, trying to entice them to play darts.
Axle Winegard, 5, looks up at the stuffed animals at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Five-year-old Axle Winegard's eye is captivated by the prizes, specifically the stuffed animals that hang on games around the fair.
Elenor Marsh waves at the audile during the Space Adventure show at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024. This is Elenor’s first year.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Eleanor Marsh waves at the audience during the Space Adventure Educational Thrill Show. This is her first year performing.
Sandy Caldwell fans herself due to the humidity at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Sandy Caldwell attempts to fan away some of the humid air.
Tyler Robinson 15, hangs on the bar while his moms friend Heather Calvert, 40, right, records him at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Tyler Robinson, 15, left, hangs on the bar while his mom's friend Heather Calvert, 40, right, records his feat of strength.
Ashely Bilke, 30, rides the bull at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024. Ashley wanted to ride the bull because she has been riding horses for the past 10 years.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Ashely Bilke, 30, rides the bull. She wanted to see how her 10 years of experience riding horses would stack up.
Sara Herschberger, 42, washes Emerald, 4, before the horse show starts in Barn F at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Sara Herschberger, 42, washes Emerald, 4, before the horse show starts in Barn F.
A man strides across the street at the Missouri State Fair.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
A man strides across the street at the Missouri State Fair.
Aubrey Cox, 2, watches the fishes at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024. Aubrey’s favorite part at the fair is seeing the fish.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Aubrey Cox, 2, watches the fishes — her favorite part of the fair so far.
David Almazan, wipes off sweat due to the humidity at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
David Almazan wipes off sweat made worse by the intense humidity.

Tobias Fernandez, 9, middle, swings on the bars at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Tobias Fernandez, 9, middle, swings on bars at the Missouri State Fair.
Missouri State Fair on Thursday August 15, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
A sign proudly proclaims the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia the "greatest" on the planet.
