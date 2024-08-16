Photos: Missouri State Fair brought fun for the whole family to Sedalia

Steamy air greeted fairgoers at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday, but that didn't stop the fun.

Thousands traveled across the state to Sedalia, in central Missouri, for carnival rides, festival fare, live music, animal shows, auto racing and more. Things kicked off with an unexpectedly spicy start at the Governor's Ham Breakfast, when U.S. Senate candidates Josh Hawley and Lucas Kunce sniped at each other about scheduling debates.

On the fairgrounds, things were just as lively — but a lot less contentious. Photojournalist Sophie Proe was on scene and captured the joyous happenings.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Primo McCoy Jr. calls out to passing fairgoers, trying to entice them to play darts.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Five-year-old Axle Winegard's eye is captivated by the prizes, specifically the stuffed animals that hang on games around the fair.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Eleanor Marsh waves at the audience during the Space Adventure Educational Thrill Show. This is her first year performing.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Sandy Caldwell attempts to fan away some of the humid air.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Tyler Robinson, 15, left, hangs on the bar while his mom's friend Heather Calvert, 40, right, records his feat of strength.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Ashely Bilke, 30, rides the bull. She wanted to see how her 10 years of experience riding horses would stack up.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Sara Herschberger, 42, washes Emerald, 4, before the horse show starts in Barn F.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio A man strides across the street at the Missouri State Fair.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Aubrey Cox, 2, watches the fishes — her favorite part of the fair so far.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio David Almazan wipes off sweat made worse by the intense humidity.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Tobias Fernandez, 9, middle, swings on bars at the Missouri State Fair.