Photos: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt St. Louis Pride Parade

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sophie Proe,
Brian Moline
Published June 30, 2024 at 6:47 PM CDT
Pro-Palestinian protesters sit in the street stopping the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian protesters sit in the street stopping the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the St. Louis Pride Parade on Sunday for about an hour.

The protesters sat in the street and would not allow the parade to continue while they chanted and sang. They tied themselves to a tube that stretched across Market St. in downtown St. Louis along the parade route.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers gave the crowd several orders to disperse before firefighters cut the tube connecting the protesters and police took them into custody.

The protesters interrupted the Pride event because Boeing is a major sponsor. The defense contractor supplies Israel with many of its weapons.

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Police officers and firefighters break the tubes connecting protesters during the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Police officers and firefighters break the tubes connecting protesters during the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
A pro-Palestinian protester screams while being held down by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
A pro-Palestinian protester screams while being held down by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
A pro-Palestinian protester is dragged away from the Pride parade route by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
A pro-Palestinian protester is dragged away from the Pride parade route by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Willow Clark, 19, from Franklin country dresses up as a clown for the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Willow Clark, 19, from Franklin country dresses up as a clown for the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
The Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
The Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Jenna Worley 28, and Travonta Haynes 29, from St.Louis sing “Hot To Go” by Chappell Roan during Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Jenna Worley 28, and Travonta Haynes 29, from St.Louis sing “Hot To Go” by Chappell Roan during Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Corgig Green from St.Louis holds a “Black People Black Joy” during the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Corgig Green from St.Louis holds a “Black People Black Joy” during the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday June 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
Sophie Proe is a visuals intern at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
See stories by Sophie Proe
Brian Moline
Brian Moline is an editor at St. Louis Public Radio, working on the education and business/economic development beats.
See stories by Brian Moline
