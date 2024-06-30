Photos: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt St. Louis Pride Parade

More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the St. Louis Pride Parade on Sunday for about an hour.
The protesters sat in the street and would not allow the parade to continue while they chanted and sang. They tied themselves to a tube that stretched across Market St. in downtown St. Louis along the parade route.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers gave the crowd several orders to disperse before firefighters cut the tube connecting the protesters and police took them into custody.
The protesters interrupted the Pride event because Boeing is a major sponsor. The defense contractor supplies Israel with many of its weapons.