Photos: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt St. Louis Pride Parade

More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the St. Louis Pride Parade on Sunday for about an hour.

The protesters sat in the street and would not allow the parade to continue while they chanted and sang. They tied themselves to a tube that stretched across Market St. in downtown St. Louis along the parade route.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers gave the crowd several orders to disperse before firefighters cut the tube connecting the protesters and police took them into custody.

The protesters interrupted the Pride event because Boeing is a major sponsor. The defense contractor supplies Israel with many of its weapons.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Police officers and firefighters break the tubes connecting protesters during the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian protester screams while being held down by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian protester is dragged away from the Pride parade route by police officers in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Willow Clark, 19, from Franklin country dresses up as a clown for the Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio The Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Jenna Worley 28, and Travonta Haynes 29, from St.Louis sing “Hot To Go” by Chappell Roan during Pride Parade in Downtown St.Louis on Sunday, June 30, 2024.