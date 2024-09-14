St. Louis in photos: Chingy, Sam Altman, pawpaws and puppies

St. Louis holds onto its people — no matter how large their fame or how far away from the city they relocate.
Even tech giant Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, keeps the St. Louis ties and memories he formed growing up here. This week, he demonstrated that by returning home for a talk to his alma mater, John Burroughs School, and to visit St. Louis Public Radio's St. Louis on the Air to discuss the new ChatGPT model and the city.
"I love Burroughs," he said. "I had a wonderful time there, and I don't get to go back very much, but it feels great to just see my old teachers."
Altman wasn't the only story of the week at St. Louis Public Radio — Chingy, a Missouri native fruit, a new City Found restaurant and more — made headlines, and STLPR covered the news in photos as well as words.
Photojournalists Brian Munoz and Sophie Proe captured the scenes across the St. Louis region. Scroll down to see the week through their lenses.