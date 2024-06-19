Making history: Collinsville adds first-ever parade to annual Juneteenth celebration

Celebrations of “Black Independence Day” around the region included gatherings over music, food, community fellowship and for the first time in Collinsville — a parade.

"We encourage our kids, not only to remember your history, but to try to make history also,” said James Alexander, a staff sponsor of Collinsville High School’s Black Student Union, which hosts the event.

The route ended at the Collinsville Juneteenth Festival, a block party outside Old Herald Brewery and Distillery with food vendors, retailers and other groups. With that festival in its fourth year, organizers added a parade route to the 2024 schedule to increase visibility in the community.

“A lot of people didn't know about the festival until we started promoting the parade. Everybody loves parades,” said Alexander. “Everybody started getting more interested.”

Hundreds of people representing student groups, civic organizations and local businesses marched down Main Street Wednesday morning, tossing candy and putting on a show for everyone who braved the heat.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Crystal Austin Cowans, left, dances with 9-month-old Lovely Cowans on Wednesday during the Juneteenth Festival in Collinsville.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Community members celebrate during their annual Juneteenth festival in downtown Collinsville.

Gerri Samuels staked out a spot in the shade to watch what she calls a highlight of raising her family in Collinsville.

"It says that this is a community that is building and building up our young people," she said. "We can sit together, be together, play together. My grandson goes to Collinsville High School and we're proud to be a part of this."

Alexander says the event’s success has shown students they can embrace and celebrate culture in their communities.

"We’re trying to make sure wherever we go we are spreading insight about our culture. No matter if it’s Collinsville, Edwardsville — wherever," he said. "We've got to make sure you know where you come from and what we’re trying to get to."

Alexander said plans are already in motion for next year’s events — with an even bigger footprint downtown.

See more photos from Collinsville's Juneteenth celebration by Sophie Proe below:

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Jay TheRealest, dances with Ellen Kurtz, 5, during Collinsville’s Juneteenth festival on Wednesday at the Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio J.B. Harding waves to the crowd during a Juneteenth parade in Collinsville on Wednesday.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Nikki Thomas and her two sons Azayah, 2, and Ezekiel, 5, watch a Juneteenth parade on Wednesday in Collinsville.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Willie Taylor, 16, tosses a flag on Wednesday during the first-ever Juneteenth parade in Collinsville.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Cortland Clemons, 2, picks up candy during Collinsville's first-ever Juneteenth parade on Wednesday.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Cheerleaders perform during Collinsville's Juneteenth parade on Wednesday.

Luna Fisher, 2, claps as cheerleaders walk by during a Juneteenth parade in Collinsville. Her mother Nadine Cowan wipes sweat off her face as the temperatures climb.