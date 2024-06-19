© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STLPR logo
Metro East Coverage

Making history: Collinsville adds first-ever parade to annual Juneteenth celebration

St. Louis Public Radio | By Abby Llorico,
Sophie Proe
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT
Several people in various colored shirts and shorts march with a sign that reads "Juneteenth Liberation and Unity."
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Paradegoers march on Wednesday during Collinsville's first-ever Juneteenth parade.

Celebrations of “Black Independence Day” around the region included gatherings over music, food, community fellowship and for the first time in Collinsville — a parade.

"We encourage our kids, not only to remember your history, but to try to make history also,” said James Alexander, a staff sponsor of Collinsville High School’s Black Student Union, which hosts the event.

The route ended at the Collinsville Juneteenth Festival, a block party outside Old Herald Brewery and Distillery with food vendors, retailers and other groups. With that festival in its fourth year, organizers added a parade route to the 2024 schedule to increase visibility in the community.

“A lot of people didn't know about the festival until we started promoting the parade. Everybody loves parades,” said Alexander. “Everybody started getting more interested.”

Hundreds of people representing student groups, civic organizations and local businesses marched down Main Street Wednesday morning, tossing candy and putting on a show for everyone who braved the heat.

Crystal Austin Cowans (left) dances with Lovely Cowans (right) 9 months, during the Juneteenth Festival in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Crystal Austin Cowans, left, dances with 9-month-old Lovely Cowans on Wednesday during the Juneteenth Festival in Collinsville.
The Juneteenth Festival happens after the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Community members celebrate during their annual Juneteenth festival in downtown Collinsville.

Gerri Samuels staked out a spot in the shade to watch what she calls a highlight of raising her family in Collinsville.

"It says that this is a community that is building and building up our young people," she said. "We can sit together, be together, play together. My grandson goes to Collinsville High School and we're proud to be a part of this."

Alexander says the event’s success has shown students they can embrace and celebrate culture in their communities.

"We’re trying to make sure wherever we go we are spreading insight about our culture. No matter if it’s Collinsville, Edwardsville — wherever," he said. "We've got to make sure you know where you come from and what we’re trying to get to."

Alexander said plans are already in motion for next year’s events — with an even bigger footprint downtown.

See more photos from Collinsville's Juneteenth celebration by Sophie Proe below:

Jay TheRealest, dances with Ellen Kurtz, 5, on stage during the Juneteenth Festival on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Jay TheRealest, dances with Ellen Kurtz, 5, during Collinsville’s Juneteenth festival on Wednesday at the Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.
JB Harding, the clown waves at the people during the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
J.B. Harding waves to the crowd during a Juneteenth parade in Collinsville on Wednesday.
Nikki Thomas and her two sons Azayah Kizer, 2 1/2, and Ezekiel, 5, watch the watch the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Nikki Thomas and her two sons Azayah, 2, and Ezekiel, 5, watch a Juneteenth parade on Wednesday in Collinsville.
Willie Taylor, 16 years old, holds the flag during the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Willie Taylor, 16, tosses a flag on Wednesday during the first-ever Juneteenth parade in Collinsville.
Cortland Clemons, 2 years old, picks up the tootsie roll during the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cortland Clemons, 2, picks up candy during Collinsville's first-ever Juneteenth parade on Wednesday.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cheerleaders perform during Collinsville's Juneteenth parade on Wednesday.
Luna Fisher, 2 years old, claps as the cheerleaders walk by during the Juneteenth Parade in Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.
Luna Fisher, 2, claps as cheerleaders walk by during a Juneteenth parade in Collinsville. Her mother Nadine Cowan wipes sweat off her face as the temperatures climb.
Kyla Gerhardt, Miss Illinois Juneteenth, sings on stage during the annual Collinsville Juneteenth Festival on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. In Collinsville, Ill.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Kyla Gerhardt, Miss Illinois Juneteenth, sings on stage during Collinsville's Juneteenth celebrations on Wednesday at the Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.
Tags
Race, Identity & Faith JuneteenthBlack HistoryCollinsvilleTop Stories
Abby Llorico
Abby Llorico is the Morning Newscaster at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Abby Llorico
Sophie Proe
Sophie Proe is a visuals intern at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
See stories by Sophie Proe
Related Content