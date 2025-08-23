St. Louis police arrest suspect in 2008 killing of off-duty community college officer

St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 46-year-old man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of off-duty community college officer Demond Taylor 17 years ago in the Academy neighborhood.

Police this week arrested Brandon Levy, who was 29 at the time of the 2008 shooting.

According to a probable cause statement, three witnesses identified Levy as the person who shot Taylor, who worked at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley.

Witnesses said that the shooting was likely a case of mistaken identity and that Levy thought Taylor was a rival gang member.

At a press conference Saturday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore commended detectives’ efforts.

“I hope that this brings some comfort to the family, demonstrating that their loved one, Demond Taylor, was not forgotten, and the tragedy that he was a victim of was not forgotten,” Gore said.

Police said the arrest came after they interviewed a third witness last month.

“Just because charges are filed does not mean the investigation stops,” Gore said. “We're continuing to investigate this matter, and we would appreciate any member of the public that has any information that might be relevant.”

St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said during the press conference he would like the charges to bring hope to others awaiting answers in cold cases.

“It takes one brave person to come forward and give us information necessary to bring justice to some of the families going through these tragedies,” he said.

St. Louis Community College officials said in a statement, “We hope solving this case brings comfort to Officer Taylor's colleagues and family.”

The statement also said the school is grateful to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and all law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

It noted there was no indication the shooting was related to Taylor’s employment as a campus police officer.

