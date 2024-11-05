Photos: Missouri and Illinois voters cast ballots in 2024 General Election

With former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the top of the ticket, regional residents cast their ballots for a far-ranging slate of candidates and issues.
In Missouri, voters are deciding whether or not to: restore abortion access, legalize sports gambling, ban ranked-choice voting and fill numerous local, state and federal legislative seats. In Illinois, some counties are weighing whether or not to discuss seceding from Cook County — where Chicago is located.
See photos from across the region by St. Louis Public Radio's election night visuals team below.