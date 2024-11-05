© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Missouri and Illinois voters cast ballots in 2024 General Election

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:33 PM CST
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Mann Elementary School in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday at Mann Elementary School in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

With former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the top of the ticket, regional residents cast their ballots for a far-ranging slate of candidates and issues.

In Missouri, voters are deciding whether or not to: restore abortion access, legalize sports gambling, ban ranked-choice voting and fill numerous local, state and federal legislative seats. In Illinois, some counties are weighing whether or not to discuss seceding from Cook County — where Chicago is located.

See photos from across the region by St. Louis Public Radio's election night visuals team below.

Megan Walker, 44, braves a deluge of rain to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, outside of Mann Elementary School in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Megan Walker, 44, braves a deluge of rain to vote on Tuesday outside of Mann Elementary School in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the St. Louis County Government Office in St. Ann, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Government Office in St. Ann.
Karen Wooldridge, 69, casts her ballot during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Karen Wooldridge, 69, casts her ballot during the General Election on Tuesday at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters cast their ballots during the General Election at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Kasey Fowlerfinn explains the ballot collection process to her two daughters, 3-year-old Riley and 6-year-old Miriam during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Mann Elementary School in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Kasey Fowlerfinn explains the ballot collection process to her two daughters, 3-year-old Riley and 6-year-old Miriam, during the General Election on Tuesday at Mann Elementary School.
St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday at Holy Name Community Center. A power outage at the polling site caused staff to run off of lanterns and generators.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
