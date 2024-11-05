Photos: Missouri and Illinois voters cast ballots in 2024 General Election

With former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the top of the ticket, regional residents cast their ballots for a far-ranging slate of candidates and issues.

In Missouri, voters are deciding whether or not to: restore abortion access, legalize sports gambling, ban ranked-choice voting and fill numerous local, state and federal legislative seats. In Illinois, some counties are weighing whether or not to discuss seceding from Cook County — where Chicago is located.

See photos from across the region by St. Louis Public Radio's election night visuals team below.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Walker, 44, braves a deluge of rain to vote on Tuesday outside of Mann Elementary School in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls during the General Election on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Government Office in St. Ann.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Karen Wooldridge, 69, casts her ballot during the General Election on Tuesday at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters cast their ballots during the General Election at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kasey Fowlerfinn explains the ballot collection process to her two daughters, 3-year-old Riley and 6-year-old Miriam, during the General Election on Tuesday at Mann Elementary School.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis County voting stickers are laid out for voters at Holy Name Community Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.