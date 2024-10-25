Photos: Marching bands dazzle and delight at St. Louis Bands of America Super Regional

Thousands of high school students from across the United States converged in downtown St. Louis for the Bands of America Super Regional Championship.

For many schools, the super regional is a test run to compete in the Bands of America Grand National contest later this month. That Indianapolis-based championship is the culmination of the season for many of the nation’s top competitive marching bands.

The marching band contest runs Friday and Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium's box office.

See photos from the competition below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mascoutah High School junior Nick Perrino helps sophomore Vance Kimmel get off a school bus before their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mascoutah High School freshman Charleena Hale rehearses before performing on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mascoutah High School color guard captain Andriana Williams gives a pep talk before her band’s performance.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Romeoville High School teacher Robin Czajowski embraces freshman Eli Olszta.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Fox High School Marching Band waits to perform.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Fox High School Color Guard assembles for a portrait before performing.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mascoutah High School Color Guard Director Lee-Alison Wilson wipes down the dress of sophomore Isabella Skipper as Stephanie Lowrance gives her a pep talk before their performance.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Romeoville High School band members walk the warmup lot before their performance on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fox High School senior Maggie McAllister warms up.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Edwardsville Marching Tigers junior Arabella Kirbach warms up alongside the band's brass.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Edwardsville Marching Tigers low brass go through their pre-performance good luck rituals on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Fox High School Color Guard listens to a preperformance pep talk on Friday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Pius X High School's band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Murphysboro High School’s drum major Maddie Puncher salutes.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Murphysboro High School was one of the bands competing in the Bands of America Super Regional.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Windsor High School student throws out arms decorated in feathers.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A flutist from Mascoutah High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woodwind quintet with Morton High School performs their show "Spinning Out!" on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Morton High School's band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Triad High School's drum major salutes before the band's performance at the Bands of America Super Regional in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Triad High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Edwardsville High School drum major has her hair go flying after cueing the band on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Edwardsville Marching Tigers perform during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Edwardsville High School color guard member performs on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Edwardsville Marching Tiger color guard member performs on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Edwardsville Marching Tigers drum major tears up while performing during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Edwardsville Marching Tigers sophomore Esteban Gomez Garcia embraces senior Colin Dexter after their preliminary performance on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A vibraphone is reflected off of a Belleville West Marching Maroon's glasses.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Belleville West High School color guard performs their show "The Vibe Room" on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Rockwood Summit Silver Falcon Marching Band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Collinsville High School competes during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Collinsville High School competes during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Collinsville Marching Kahoks perform during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Collinsville High School junior percussionist Carly Havens, left, embraces senior sousaphone player Ember Breeding after their performance on Friday.