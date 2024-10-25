© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Marching bands dazzle and delight at St. Louis Bands of America Super Regional

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:01 PM CDT
Morton High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Morton High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday at The Dome at America's Center.

Thousands of high school students from across the United States converged in downtown St. Louis for the Bands of America Super Regional Championship.

For many schools, the super regional is a test run to compete in the Bands of America Grand National contest later this month. That Indianapolis-based championship is the culmination of the season for many of the nation’s top competitive marching bands.

The marching band contest runs Friday and Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium's box office.

See photos from the competition below:

Mascoutah High School junior Nick Perrino helps sophomore Vance Kimmel get off a school bus before their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mascoutah High School junior Nick Perrino helps sophomore Vance Kimmel get off a school bus before their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.
Mascoutah High School freshman Charleena Hale rehearses before their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mascoutah High School freshman Charleena Hale rehearses before performing on Friday.
Mascoutah High School color guard captain Andriana Williams gives a pep talk before her band’s Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mascoutah High School color guard captain Andriana Williams gives a pep talk before her band's performance.
Romeoville High School teacher Robin Czajowski embraces freshman Eli Olszta before their band’s Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Romeoville High School teacher Robin Czajowski embraces freshman Eli Olszta.
The Fox High School Marching Band waits to perform at the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Fox High School Marching Band waits to perform.
The Fox High School Color Guard has their portrait made before performing at the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Fox High School Color Guard assembles for a portrait before performing.
Mascoutah High School Color Guard Director Lee Allison wipes down the dress of sophomore Isabella Skipper as Stephanie Lowrance gives her a pep talk before performing at the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mascoutah High School Color Guard Director Lee-Alison Wilson wipes down the dress of sophomore Isabella Skipper as Stephanie Lowrance gives her a pep talk before their performance.
Romeoville High School band members walk the warm-up lot before their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Romeoville High School band members walk the warmup lot before their performance on Friday.
Fox High School senior Maggie McAllister warms up before the band’s Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fox High School senior Maggie McAllister warms up.
Edwardsville junior Arabella Kirbach warms up before the band’s performance at the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Edwardsville Marching Tigers junior Arabella Kirbach warms up alongside the band's brass.
Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers low brass go through pre-performance rituals during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Edwardsville Marching Tigers low brass go through their pre-performance good luck rituals on Friday.
The Fox High School Color Guard goes through a pre-performance pep talk during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Fox High School Color Guard listens to a preperformance pep talk on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
St. Pius X High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Pius X High School's band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Murphysboro High School’s Drum Major Maddie Puncher salutes during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Murphysboro High School's drum major Maddie Puncher salutes.
Murphysboro High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Murphysboro High School was one of the bands competing in the Bands of America Super Regional.
Windsor High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Windsor High School student throws out arms decorated in feathers.
Mascoutah High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A flutist from Mascoutah High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
A Morton High School woodwind quintet plays during the school’s Bands of America Super Regional preliminary performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A woodwind quintet with Morton High School performs their show "Spinning Out!" on Friday.
Morton High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Morton High School's band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Triad High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Triad High School's drum major salutes before the band's performance at the Bands of America Super Regional in downtown St. Louis.
Triad High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Triad High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An Edwardsville High School drum major has her hair go flying after cueing the band on Friday.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Edwardsville Marching Tigers perform during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An Edwardsville High School color guard member performs on Friday.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An Edwardsville Marching Tiger color guard member performs on Friday.
Edwardsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An Edwardsville Marching Tigers drum major tears up while performing during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Edwardsville High School sophomore Esteban Gomez Garcia embraces senior Colin Dexter after their Bands of America Super Regional preliminary performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Edwardsville Marching Tigers sophomore Esteban Gomez Garcia embraces senior Colin Dexter after their preliminary performance on Friday.
Belleville West High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A vibraphone is reflected off of a Belleville West Marching Maroon's glasses.
Belleville West High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Belleville West High School color guard performs their show "The Vibe Room" on Friday.
Rockwood Summit High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Rockwood Summit Silver Falcon Marching Band performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Collinsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Collinsville High School competes during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Collinsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Collinsville High School competes during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Collinsville High School performs during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Collinsville Marching Kahoks perform during the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday.
Collinsville High School junior percussionist Carly Havens, left, embraces senior sousaphone player Ember Breeding after their Bands of America Super Regional performance on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Collinsville High School junior percussionist Carly Havens, left, embraces senior sousaphone player Ember Breeding after their performance on Friday.
Bands of America Super Regional trophies are displayed on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bands of America Super Regional trophies gleam on display on Friday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

