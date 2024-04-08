Photos: 2024 total solar eclipse passes over Missouri and Illinois

Darkness and awe swept across southern Missouri and Illinois on Monday as the moon passed between Earth and the sun on Monday.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two, but it is exceedingly rare for the paths of two of them to intersect only a handful of years apart, as they have in a swath of the bistate.

See photographs from the eclipse by St. Louis Public Radio's Eric Lee, Cristina Fletes-Mach and Brian Munoz, with contributions from the Michael Thomas and the Belleville News-Democrat's Joshua Carter.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chris Mandrell, the project coordinator for Southern Illinois University’s dynamic eclipse broadcast, focuses a telescope ahead of the total solar eclipse on Sunday at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Ben Estes, 18, of St. Charles, looks at the sun through solar eclipse glasses on Monday at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center in Ste. Genevieve.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Maeve Beebe, 4, of Auburn, Mich., watches the total solar eclipse on Monday at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Ill.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat Kelton Davis, regional superintendent of schools at the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education, sells eclipse glasses on Monday prior to the total solar eclipse in Red Bud, Ill. Proceeds from the sales will go toward furnishing the new therapy room and setting up a community garden at the Red Brick Safe School in Red Bud, among other things.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Lilly Stetina, 13, of Hillsboro, draws a chalk version of the solar eclipse in a parking lot on Monday at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center in Ste. Genevieve.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A telescope projects the solar eclipse on a filter on Monday at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center in Ste. Genevieve.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio A person wearing an eclipse shirt walks past Spinach Can Collectibles, a store and museum dedicated to Popeye the Sailor, on Monday before the start of the solar eclipse in Chester, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Leah Maciell, 46, decorates eclipse cookies on Thursday at her bakery Cristaudo's in Carbondale, Ill. "We were not prepared for all the cookie orders that we had in 2017," she said, noting the small bakery along Carbondale's downtown has received orders for hundreds of cookies around this year’s celestial spectacle. "We basically had chefs [baking] cookies, 24/7, for the five days leading up to the eclipse."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Solar eclipse-themed cookies are displayed on Thursday at Cristaudo's Bakery in Carbondale, Ill.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Margaret Weibking, 75, holds up a pair of alien-inspired solar eclipse glasses on Monday in Ste. Genevieve. The last solar eclipse seen in the United States was in 2017.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emre Aka, 20, of Oakville, Mo., watches the eclipse on Monday at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kathy Ferris, 76, of University City, watches the partial eclipse on Monday at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The moon passes the sun during a solar eclipse on Monday in Ste. Genevieve.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Washington University students Alina Haryani, 22; Bryanna Mendez, 21; Azaria Covington, 21; Deaven Crigler, 22; and Jalen Bogard, 22, watch the solar eclipse as it nears totality on Monday at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Ill.

Joshua Carter/Belleville News-Democrat Wolfgang Bronnbauer, 23, of Belleville, stares up prior to the solar eclipse on Monday in Red Bud.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A total solar eclipse on Monday at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A seventh grade student from Remington Traditional School screams in excitement at the solar eclipse on Monday at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center in Ste. Genevieve.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio People watch a solar eclipse in a field on Monday at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center.

Cristina Fletes-Mach

/ St. Louis Public Radio Spectators watch the solar eclipse on Monday at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Shane Bennett, Southern Illinois University’s director of development for the college of agricultural sciences, watches the total solar eclipse on Monday at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Michael B. Thomas Passengers cheer as Southwest Flight 1910 departs highlighting the total solar eclipse from St. Louis to Houston on Monday at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

Michael B. Thomas The sky is seen darkened during eclipse totality aboard Southwest Flight 1910 highlighting the total solar eclipse from St. Louis to Houston on Monday.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio People watch and photograph the solar eclipse on Monday in Ste. Genevieve.