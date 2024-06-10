Photos: Playoff football returns to St. Louis, but Battlehawks fall to San Antonio

Local football fans waited 20 years for St. Louis to host another professional playoff game, but they'll be waiting a little longer to see the home team win one.

The St. Louis Battlehawks lost 25-15 to the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Conference Championship game on Sunday.

The Battlehawks faithful, some donning knight helmets and blue hair, flocked to the Dome at America’s Center, which had an announced attendance of 30,237.

St. Louis had secured home-field advantage for the playoff game by defeating San Antonio 13-12 last week. The Battlehawks, which debuted in 2020 in the XFL, ended their third season with the team’s first loss on home turf this year and an overall record of 7-4.

The San Antonio Brahmas will be back in St. Louis on June 16 to play the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship Game.

See photos of the game-day festivities and action:

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio The “Battle Mix” group poses for a pregame tailgate at the north side of the Dome at the America’s Center on Sunday for the UFL Conference Championship in St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Zack Fiudo, 29 years old from Collinsville, and Mary Doom, 64 years old, caregiver, from Marine, Illinois, tailgate near the Dome at America's Center on Sunday before the UFL Conference Championship.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler tries to secure the football during at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday at the Dome at the America’s Center in St. Louis.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio From left to right, Paula Anna, Josh Boelcesch, and Dominic Bledsoe from St.Louis, taunt the players from the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday during the Battlehawks UFL Conference Championship game.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Fans cheer for the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday in the UFL Conference Championship game against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Pita Taumoepenu (7) grabs the football at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday at the Dome at the America’s Center in St. Louis

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Darrius Shepherd (11) sits on ground from getting hit during the game at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday.