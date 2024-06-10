© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Playoff football returns to St. Louis, but Battlehawks fall to San Antonio

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sophie Proe,
Lauren Brennecke
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:02 AM CDT
From left to right, Paula Anna, Josh Boelcesch, and Dominic Bledsoe from St.Louis, taunt the players from the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, June 9, 2024 during the Battlehawks UFL Conference Championship.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Michael Guignon, from Belleville, cheers for the Battlehawks during the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Local football fans waited 20 years for St. Louis to host another professional playoff game, but they'll be waiting a little longer to see the home team win one.

The St. Louis Battlehawks lost 25-15 to the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Conference Championship game on Sunday.

The Battlehawks faithful, some donning knight helmets and blue hair, flocked to the Dome at America’s Center, which had an announced attendance of 30,237.

St. Louis had secured home-field advantage for the playoff game by defeating San Antonio 13-12 last week. The Battlehawks, which debuted in 2020 in the XFL, ended their third season with the team’s first loss on home turf this year and an overall record of 7-4.

The San Antonio Brahmas will be back in St. Louis on June 16 to play the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship Game.

See photos of the game-day festivities and action:

The “Battle Mix” group poses for a pregame tailgate at the north side of the Dome at the America’s Center on Sunday, June 9, 2024 for the UFL Conference Championship.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Zack Fiudo, 29 years old from Collinsville, and Mary Doom, 64 years old, caregiver, from Marine, Illinois, tailgate near the Dome at America's Center on Sunday before the UFL Conference Championship.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler tries to secure the football during at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday at the Dome at the America’s Center in St. Louis.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Paula Anna (left), Josh Boelcesch (middle), and Dominic Bledsoe (right) from St.Louis, taunts the players from the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, June 9, 2024 during the Battlehawks UFL Conference Championship game.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans cheer for the Battlehawks on Sunday, June 9, 2024 during the Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas XFL Conference Championship.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pita Taumoepenu (7) grabs the football at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in the Dome at the America’s Center.
Sophie Proe
/
St.Louis Public Radio
Darrius Shepherd (11) sits on ground from getting hit during the game at the UFL Conference Championship on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in the Dome at the America’s Center.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The San Antonio Brahmas team celebrate after winning the UFL Conference Championship.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Sophie Proe
Sophie Proe is a visuals intern at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
See stories by Sophie Proe
Lauren Brennecke
Lauren Brennecke is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate of Webster University.
See stories by Lauren Brennecke
