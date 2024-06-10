Photos: Playoff football returns to St. Louis, but Battlehawks fall to San Antonio

Local football fans waited 20 years for St. Louis to host another professional playoff game, but they'll be waiting a little longer to see the home team win one.
The St. Louis Battlehawks lost 25-15 to the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Conference Championship game on Sunday.
The Battlehawks faithful, some donning knight helmets and blue hair, flocked to the Dome at America’s Center, which had an announced attendance of 30,237.
St. Louis had secured home-field advantage for the playoff game by defeating San Antonio 13-12 last week. The Battlehawks, which debuted in 2020 in the XFL, ended their third season with the team’s first loss on home turf this year and an overall record of 7-4.
The San Antonio Brahmas will be back in St. Louis on June 16 to play the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship Game.
See photos of the game-day festivities and action: