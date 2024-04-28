Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest roughly 100 at Washington University anti-war protest

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.
The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.
After demonstrators marched for several hours and attempted to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested roughly 100 people.
Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault in the injuries of officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.
See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below: