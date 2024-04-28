© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest roughly 100 at Washington University anti-war protest

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Lee
Published April 28, 2024 at 9:20 AM CDT
Updated April 28, 2024 at 7:16 PM CDT
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Brookings Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Brookings Hall on Saturday at Washington University. Protesters marched through campus and attempted to set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, a supplier of weapons to Israel.

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.

The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.

After demonstrators marched for several hours and attempted to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested roughly 100 people.

Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault in the injuries of officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading, “Stop the Genocide” during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading “Stop the Genocide” during a Saturday rally at Washington University.
Students work in Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Students work in the Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner naming Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza on Saturday at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner noting Palestinians killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday at Washington University.
Presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms, with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Prisoner vans are readied as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Vans await arrestees as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes “WashU Divest” on a tent on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes “Wash U Divest” on a tent on Saturday at Washington University. Protesters marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, which supplies weapons to Israel.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who planned to stay in the encampment, link arms on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who planned to stay in the encampment link arms on Saturday at Washington University.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators cross their arms in solidarity on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold each other on Saturday at Washington University.
A St. Louis County police officers rams a bicycle into presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A St. Louis County police officer rams a bicycle into Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday at Washington University.
Police forces face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Police face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.
A St. Louis County police officer readies a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A St. Louis County police officer reaches for a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A demonstrator is arrested by a Washington University officer on Saturday at the school's campus.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Anti-war demonstrators are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.
Police forces drag a pro-Palestinian demonstrator after they were arrested during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Officers drag a demonstrator after an arrest during a rally on Saturday at Washington University. Protesters marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Anti-war protesters are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Protesters are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.
Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, Ward 7, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, 7th Ward, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Anti-war demonstrators attempt to hold their ground before being arrested on Saturday at Washington University.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Police officers arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Officers arrest pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration on Saturday at Washington University.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a protest on Saturday at Washington University.

Tags
Government, Politics & Issues Washington UniversityIsrael-Hamas WarPalestineGazaBoeingprotestsanti-war protestsPhotojournalismTop Stories
Eric Lee
Eric Lee is a photojournalist at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Eric Lee
