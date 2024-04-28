Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest roughly 100 at Washington University anti-war protest

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.

The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.

After demonstrators marched for several hours and attempted to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested roughly 100 people.

Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault in the injuries of officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading “Stop the Genocide” during a Saturday rally at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Students work in the Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner noting Palestinians killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Vans await arrestees as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes “Wash U Divest” on a tent on Saturday at Washington University. Protesters marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, which supplies weapons to Israel.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who planned to stay in the encampment link arms on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold each other on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officer rams a bicycle into Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officer reaches for a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A demonstrator is arrested by a Washington University officer on Saturday at the school's campus.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war demonstrators are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Officers drag a demonstrator after an arrest during a rally on Saturday at Washington University. Protesters marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war protesters are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Protesters are arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, 7th Ward, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Anti-war demonstrators attempt to hold their ground before being arrested on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police officers arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Officers arrest pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration on Saturday at Washington University.