Police arrest dozens at Washington University protest decrying Gaza war, limits on speech

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest because it supplies weapons to Israel.

They also called for an end to the years-long war in Gaza where in recent months, thousands have died from Israeli bombardments following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters.

"End the siege on Gaza now,” the group chanted as they marched around the campus before setting up an encampment at the school’s Tisch Park. “Stop the killing. Stop the slaughter. Gaza must have food and water."

Police from across the region responded to the demonstration and about five hours declared it an unlawful gathering. Law enforcement officers later arrested dozens of protestors at the campus, throwing some to the ground. Jill Stein, a Green Party presidential hopeful in town for a campaign event, was briefly detained and then released.

A Washington University spokeswoman said she would have a comment on Saturday's events at a later time.

Students at St. Louis-area universities have called on their administrations to cut ties with Boeing for months because of their ties to Israel. “We are calling on the university to divest from genocide,” said Penelope Thaman, a sophomore who was part of the protest.

The demonstration at Washington University is part of a wave of demonstrations on college campuses across the United States, some of which have been met with forceful police tactics to control crowds.

In St. Louis, the students and activists expressed outrage at the school’s response to an April 13 pro-Palestinian gathering on campus where police arrested 12 protestors and gave them summons to appear in court. Wash U officials suspended three students on the grounds they disrupted an on-campus event.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Saturday at Washington University.

Freedom of expression

More than 130 students, faculty and staff signed a letter to Washington University leaders earlier this week criticizing the university for allegedly infringing on students' freedom of speech.

“No matter where one stands on the ongoing violence against Gaza or whether Boeing is a good associate for the university, one should be concerned that the attacks on freedom of speech and academic freedom have increased significantly in our country and on this campus,” the letter’s authors wrote.

Michael Allen, an architecture professor at the school, echoed the letter’s sentiment, while emphasizing Wash U students are attempting to share their beliefs and that they should be allowed to do so — despite what their viewpoint may be.

“As faculty, I feel obligated to stand for freedom of expression on campus,” he said. ”We love our students, and we want to see them enjoy their right to free speech on this campus.”

At Saturday’s protest, students said they were frustrated with administrators who don’t appear to be interested in what students are trying to tell people about the war in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians. The arrests and suspensions after the earlier protests made that clear, students said.

“The fact that it has happened before proves that the administration is not really interested in listening to student voices about any of these concerns,” said Max Franks, a Wash U junior, during the protest. “The administration is interested in protecting its image and its bottom line. So if we hope to achieve anything, those are the things that we need to interfere with.”