Protesters demanding Israel-Hamas cease-fire disrupt St. Louis County Council

About 100 protesters demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas shut down the business of the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday.

The protest began during the section of the proceedings reserved for public comment on agenda items. Paige Mathys, the first speaker, said they would be talking about a proposed resolution marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. They called the modern use of the word holocaust “dangerous tactics that minimize the atrocities inflicted on imperialized nations.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Councilwoman Shalonda D. Webb, chair of the St. Louis County council, gestures for other council members to leave after protesters disrupted the meeting on Tuesday in Clayton.

Mathys then led the crowd in a series of chants that included the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” which some say calls for the destruction of Israel, while others believe it’s a rallying cry for a Palestinian homeland.

They were arrested when she refused orders from police to clear the chamber. The remaining protesters filed out, chanting demands for a cease-fire as well as repeating the slogan. They later moved outside of the county building in downtown Clayton before dispersing around 4 p.m.

Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb paused the meeting to allow for the chambers to be cleared. Members later briefly returned and then recessed until Friday at 4 p.m. When the meeting resumes at that time, it will be in a virtual format, and any comments will have to be submitted in writing.

