Why this year’s Ramadan felt different for some St. Louis-area Muslims

To an outsider looking in, Ramadan in St. Louis seemed similar to years past: Mosques were bustling, individuals devoted time to meeting their religious goals, and Ramadan decor adorned people’s houses.

But for some local Muslims, the differences were noticeable. While Ramadan is typically marked by celebratory feasts, community and charity, many said this year's felt more somber.

After six months of war in Gaza and an estimated 33,000 Palestinians killed by Israel’s military, many in St. Louis decided to scale back their iftar dinners, and some mosques dedicated their Ramadan fundraisers to Gazan aid.

Bismah Syed spent her evenings during Ramadan at Dar Ul-Islam Masjid in west St. Louis County. She said that it’s beautiful seeing community members gather, but that it's been hard for her to feel joyful.

“I think a lot of people are also struggling where they're seeing so much hardship around the world,” she said. “It can be tough to enjoy Ramadan and to enjoy it the same way you have in previous years. I know that's been a struggle for me as well, especially with seeing global events. It's a time of true reflection; it's truly a wake-up call.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Zakir Khan, 19, of Ballwin, on Sunday in St. Peters

Even while grieving, community gatherings have remained a way for Muslims to reflect and foster unity.

This year marked Caleb Summers’ first Ramadan since he converted to Islam last December. Summer said the community feels tight-knit, especially with every “As-salamu alaykum” — the Arabic greeting that translates to "peace be unto you."

“I like that aspect because outside in the regular world, people walk past each other and don't say anything to each other at all,” the St. Louis native said. “So trying to take the spirit that we bring out of the mosque and bring it out to the world.”

On Sunday, Golden Chicken created a different communal experience. The restaurant in St. Peters opened after hours — from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. — to serve patrons suhoor, a predawn meal Muslims eat before their day’s fast.

“Not many places in our area open up this late, so I decided to bring something new to Golden Chicken,” said restaurant owner Amjed Abdeljabbar. “We had special menu items and gave [people] halal food.”

Zakir Khan was among the hundreds of people who attended Golden Chicken’s late-night suhoor event. "It's been fun connecting with my brotherhood and all my friends out here," he said.

While reflecting on his Ramadan experience this year, Khan said he felt the most in tune with his spirituality during the last 10 nights, which are considered to be the most important period of the holy month.

"I was in the mosque praying all night, reading [the] Quran," he said. "I think it's beneficial for all of us as an ummah (Muslim community), to start practicing our deen (religion) more and to get closer with each other and build a brotherhood."

St. Louis Public Radio spoke to other attendees at Golden Chicken about their Ramadan reflections, how they connected with their faith during the month and what’s been at the forefront of their prayers. Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Mo Safi, 21, of Ballwin, and Misha Kashif, 23, of St. Peters, on Sunday at Golden Chicken in St. Peters

Mo Safi

There has been something on my mind this month. I told myself I will take the story to the grave. But honestly, I don't think I will.

This month created an extremely eye-opening moment for me because I was standing at the mosque praying, and while I was praying, I noticed that two kids in wheelchairs were praying in front of me. Praying behind them at the mosque made me extremely emotional within my prayer because I take things, such as walking, for granted every single day.

So for me to be there praying, even though I wasn't at the mosque every single day this month, the fact that they were there gave me [motivation] to continue to go and achieve that spirituality within me and my God.



Misha Kashif

This was actually my second Ramadan in a non-Muslim country and it was my first time working [during] Ramadan — it was a complete change in [my] lifestyle.

This Ramadan made me appreciate the little things in life: appreciate food, appreciate family.

I know for a fact that I'm going to break my fast and I'm going to have food to eat. But there are certain people [that] don't know when they're going to get food to eat. So that made me appreciate life and just [to] be a grateful Muslim.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Sara Ramadan, 21, and Lana Jabr, 20, both of Wentzville, on Sunday at Golden Chicken in St. Peters

Sara Ramadan

This Ramadan, I really wanted to get closer to my deen (religion) because of everything that is happening in Palestine. I just started praying as much as I could.

I've been posting less on social media — posting less about myself and posting more about what's going on — to spread awareness for the people who I surround myself with who don't know what's going on. That's been my main goal this Ramadan, to have everybody think of Gaza.

Lana Jabr

I've been thinking a lot about our brothers and sisters overseas and Palestine — just making duaa (prayers) and hoping [that] a free Palestine is coming soon.

Last Ramadan really felt like Ramadan. I felt like we were going out more, [with] more suhoor and more iftar things. But, I feel like this Ramadan [has] been more restricted because we're all trying to think of our brothers and sisters.

It’s kind of hard being able to go eat suhoor and iftar when they're over [there] eating grass and not even having clean water. But Alhamdulillah (thank God) we’re donating, we're making duaa, we're always keeping them in our minds, and inshAllah (God willing) everything turns out for the best.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Mo Safi, 21, of Ballwin; Muntaqa Punnyo, 16, of Ballwin; and Mohammed Sleem, 17, of O’Fallon, Mo., on Sunday at Golden Chicken in St. Peters

Razan Rajab

I think this month in general always tells us to increase our iman (faith) and spirituality. I think with what's happening overseas, not just in Palestine or Gaza, but in general — a lot is going on in this world — we just have to remain humble.

We have to remember to always increase dhikr (remembrance of God), increase our faith, [and] know that we're always tested. In the end, everything is written, and the point of everything that’s written is to test us and make us stronger spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically all together.

So I think the last month has definitely treated us very well in [the] sense that we've witnessed people suffer but their iman (faith) stays high. I think it's a lesson for us to maintain that iman moving forward.



Muntaqa Punnyo

Ramadan felt way better [this year]. Last year, we were just kids at the time so we would run around and not pray as much. But alhamdulillah (thank God), this year, me and my friends came together.

We made sure to pray ... but we made sure to have fun while praying tarweeh (nightly prayers during Ramadan), and the community coming together was great



Mohammed Sleem

I constantly prayed this Ramadan. I've been to taraweeh (nightly prayers) every night. I stopped listening to Baby Kia this whole Ramadan.

This Ramadan felt different, like I did better with my deen (religion). There was really good vibes [at the mosque] because all the friends came together.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Zane Alhjouj, 17, and Ateef Mohammed, 33, both of Chesterfield, on Sunday at Golden Chicken in St. Peters.

Ateef Mohammed

My Ramadan started with doing Umrah (pilgrimage) on the second day of Ramadan, so it was a great start.

I find peace and calm in this month; the only motivation is ibadah (worship). Looking around the world, Ramadan brings enthusiasm — business goes up, hospitality goes up, and everyone indulges in bettering themselves.

Zane Alhjouj

This past month has been very hard due to what's happening in Gaza. It's been very different because usually during Ramadan, we're happy, we're chilling with family, we're eating [and] we're drinking with no guilt.

But during this month of Ramadan, we do eat with guilt. We drink with guilt, and it's very hard seeing our people back home suffer while we're enjoying our meals. Every single night, I went to the mosque and prayed that Gaza would be relieved, I prayed that the people of Gaza would be relieved. I prayed that the war would end, and I made lots of prayers for my people, and inshAllah, everything ends.

Past Ramadans, I'd be very ungrateful if my mom made something I didn't like or if the food didn't come out how I liked it. But this month, no matter what, no matter if I liked it or not, I made sure to put a smile on my face and say 'alhamdulillah' because honestly, we have it way better than they have it, and we cannot complain about anything.

