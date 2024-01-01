Eric Lee is a staff photojournalist at St. Louis Public Radio.

A native New Yorker, Eric earned his B.A. in film studies at Gettysburg College in 2015 and graduated with a M.A. in new media photojournalism at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at George Washington University in 2020.

His personal projects are about identity, community, and resilience. His work has appeared in The Atlantic, Bloomberg, National Geographic, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, NPR, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and others.

He is the photographer for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Investigations winning series, "Capital Assets" by the Wall Street Journal. Eric is also an adjunct professor at George Washington University in Washington D.C.

