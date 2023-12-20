2023 in photos: The images that defined the year across the St. Louis region

St. Louis Public Radio photojournalists weave quilts of visual moments through still images and video that document our region and provide insight, context and understanding about the people who live here.

Whether it's the pomp of the Fourth of July parades in Webster Groves and southern Illinois, the experience of people living on the streets of St. Louis, or puppies parading through Soulard Mardi Gras, we show all the ways our region is vibrant, resilient and captivating.

Each December, the visuals team at STLPR combs through tens of thousands of images and discusses the moments — large and small — that defined the year. We think beyond whether an image is aesthetically pleasing and consider why it matters. When we’re out making pictures, we often hear this question, sometimes with a smirk: "You make pictures for radio?"

Yes.

While our work may not be shared over radio waves, STLPR believes that visuals are a crucial part of helping people understand the issues that drive the region and the communities that make our home what it is. (That’s one reason why we're helping train the next generation of visual storytellers.)

Our inbox is always open to interesting story ideas, news tips, or to chat about our photojournalism at news@stlpr.org. Thank you for supporting our efforts to continue making pictures for radio.

— Brian Munoz, STLPR Interim Digital Editor and Staff Photojournalist

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Margaret “Mega Legs” Wilson, 42, of Carondolet, dances on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The eclectic menagerie of performances celebrated its 22nd year on the St. Louis riverfront, next to the historic Cotton Belt Freight Depot in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kathleen Cash, 57, of Ferguson, rests her eyes on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis. “I fell for the moratoriums like everyone else,” she said after being evicted from her suburban St. Louis home in 2020, then experiencing homelessness for several years alongside her husband and two dogs. “No one realized what its as going to be like when it was time to catch up.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hadah McCoy says goodbye to two of her dogs on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. McCoy and her husband were unable to bring their three dogs to the shelter they were offered when a homeless encampment was cleared out on the steps of the government building.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC midfielder Miguel Perez (28) celebrates a goal by Tomas Ostrak (7) on Saturday, March 18, 2023, during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes at CityPark in Downtown West. Major League Soccer’s newest expansion made history by winning an expansion record 17 games and becoming the first team to win a conference title in its initial season, despite being picked by many to finish last.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of Club America fans celebrate the Mexican team defeating St. Louis City SC, 4-0, on Friday, July 28, 2023, outside of CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (#39) launches the ball on Thursday, March 30, 2023, during the team’s Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Kevin Taggert wipes his face with a towel on Thursday, July 27, 2023, outside of Taylor & Page Auto Repair in Lewis Place. Temperatures soared near 100 degrees while he worked on automobiles.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Nate Williams gives Thomas Quaye a haircut on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at a homeless encampment set up outside the Municipal Court building in downtown St. Louis. Williams, who gives those experiencing homelessness haircuts through “Haircuts 4 The Homeless” was unhoused himself after falling into debt.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kayla O’Neal, 28, holds Caine, her 2-week-old baby, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home in St. Peters, Mo. According to the state’s health department, Black women in Missouri are three times as likely to die while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy than white women. In response, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law that extends Medicaid benefits for new moms from 60 days to a full year postpartum.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, center, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, during a press conference regarding calls for her resignation at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Gardner ultimately resigned from her post after a tumultuous crescendo of pushback from conservative legislators and losing public support when it was revealed she was taking nursing classes while on the clock, leaving cases to pile up.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Newly sworn-in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore pauses after taking the Oath of Office from Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. The former federal prosecutor replaced Gore and current private practice lawyer was tapped to replace Kim Gardner.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Steve “Doc” Dachroeden, right, and Jacob “Flick” Steve examine a pinball machine on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Silver Ballroom in Bevo Mill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Becky Kling, 62, of Creve Coeur, looks at “Jalapeño,” a 5-month old kitten, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the APA Olivette Animal Shelter in Olivette. Kling said she lost four of her pets the last year, including her 20-year-old cat and now was considering getting a new furry family member.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of fans cheer as a miniature dachshund races fellow dogs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, during a wiener dog race after the 30th Annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio June Canada, of Fairview Heights, walks past Vintage Vinyl on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on the Delmar Loop in University City. Canada said she didn’t previously know Tina Turner, St. Louis’ ‘Queen of Rock 'n' Roll,’ had died. “I’m sad to hear that,” she said upon hearing the news. “I just loved her.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chardonnay Reed, 27, of Pagedale, looks down at her daughter on Saturday, June 24, 2023, during the 2023 St. Louis Open Black Rodeo at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Jermey Bryant, 17, listens to rap artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Saturday, June 24, 2023, while waiting to get into the St. Louis Open Black Rodeo at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown. The traveling event, visiting St. Louis for the first time since 2018, was Bryant’s third time watching rodeo. RIGHT: Dobie Headerick, 12, pulls up from deep while being defended by Marcelo Caceres, 23, during a rain-soaked pickup basketball game on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the community basketball courts in Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio People walk atop a stone-covered landfill on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center in St. Charles County.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lois Gain, 12, of Affton, gestures to the crowd while dressed up as the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse and Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Jack Gietl screams while wearing American-flag themed face paint, after the match on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at CityPark in Downtown West. RIGHT: Fireworks blast over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the annual Fair St. Louis fireworks show along the Mississippi River. This year marks the United States' 247th Independence Day.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thundercat performs on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sophia Lewis, 13, of Maryland Heights, helps hoist a giant rainbow flag down Market Street on Sunday, June 25, 2023, during the St. Louis PrideFest Parade in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The crowd erupts in applause as Central Visual and Performing Arts High School dance students hit a final pose in a tap dance number on Monday, May 15, 2023, during a showcase at the school in Southwest Garden. The performance marked the first time CVPA students took the stage since a deadly school shooting the prior fall semester.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: A man holds a candle during a prayer vigil for the one year anniversary of a school shooting at a building shared by Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Shaw. RIGHT: Two people embrace during the vigil.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Sylvie Kiefer, 17, hugs her boyfriend Alexander Collins, 17, after Collins finished testifying in opposition to a proposed policy that would force transgender students to use bathrooms based on the sex assigned on their birth certificate, during a Francis Howell School Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Francis Howell School District Administration Building in O’Fallon, Mo. Testifying initially left Collins in tears as Kiefer comforted him.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rabbis Daniel Bogard (right) and wife Karen’s 9-year-old son (center) embraces Elvis and Violet, the family’s Golden Retrievers, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at their home in St. Louis County. The Bogard’s son is one of the transgender Missourians who was targeted by anti-trans policies, rhetoric, and legislation — including the banning of most gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Carlie Jefferson laughs as she falls into a splits in front of Amy Antenhill on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the 12th and Park Rec Center in Lasalle Park. The class teaches circus skills to kids, thanks to a partnership among local foundations, the city parks department, and Circus Harmony.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Connely Zuber, 9, Tripp Zuber, 12, and Holden Basseen, 11, watch as a Whitetip Reef Shark swims by on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the St. Louis Aquarium in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hunter Johnson, 29, of New Braunfels, Texas, serves the ball on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, during the Association of Pickleball Players Sunmed St. Louis Open Tournament at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in Forest Park. Johnson defeated Jack Foster, of Vero Beach, Fla., in the men's singles quarterfinals during the tournament.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Antoine Huey attends the picket line on Day 5 of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, outside of the General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Mo. Despite the Wentzville GM plant production workers voting against the deal, the contract between UAW and the automaker passed nationally giving long-time workers a raise of about 33%. Some newer workers and temps will see their pay more than double.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Javon Greenwood Jr. carries the cover of his soap box car to an art room on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation building in East St. Louis. Using classroom paint, he and Tremell Kellys planned to paint their cars and decorate them with stickers and decals.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Michael Vigdorchik, 77, of Creve Coeur, listens to fellow members of the Jewish community on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, during a pro-Israel rally outside of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Mo. Tensions have risen in Gaza after Hamas attacked a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lamya Abukanan, 23, Ballwin, Mo., participates in a pro-Palestinian rally as tensions and the death toll rise in Israel and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lamar Johnson waves to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after being released from custody at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Johnson was released after being convicted and jailed in Missouri for nearly 30 years for a murder he did not commit. “I thought I would have some time to rest, but it kind of feels like I'm ready to hit the ground running,” he said while looking around downtown St. Louis. “I want to work to try to rebuild my life.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah exits the City Justice Center ahead of a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on the steps of the city’s jail in downtown St. Louis. Members of the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board had called on Mayor Tishaura Jones and Public Safety Director Charles Coyle to ask her to resign after a breakdown in communication and transparency with the board.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A member of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ staff walks past a window, through which a village of tiny homes meant to serve the city’s unhoused population can be seen, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis. The city has recently paid for 50 additional units to be added to the village.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jordyn Rubin, an educator at the Vivian D. Adams Early Childhood Center, goes over counting next to student Sophie, left, as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Principal Melanie Hood, and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton cheer on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the school in East St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri State Rep. Sean Pouche, R-Kansas City, reacts after being handed an oversized Minnie Mouse for losing his fantasy football league on Friday, May 12, 2023, during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Festival goers react as Sandroniia Williams, 54, of downtown St. Louis, busts a move on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during the Music at the Intersection festival in Grand Center.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Aaron Fowler poses alongside his sculpture “Live Culture Force 1’s, 2022” on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the St. Louis Art Museum. Fowler’s work will be on display at the museum through the end of the year, as part of “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” exhibit.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sexyy Red performs for a sold out crowd north of 7,000 on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena in Midtown. The 25-year-old rapper from north St. Louis has gained notoriety for her unfiltered stage presence and for working with artists such as Da Baby, NLE Choppa, Drake and St.Louis-born Sza.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green on Nov. 29, 2023, in her office at City Hall in downtown St. Louis. Green celebrated her first full year in office, handedly winning the aldermanic presidency and building a progressive coalition of legislators this year.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A video camera is set up in the balcony of the historic Washington Theater on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Quincy, Ill. The theater first opened its doors in 1924 and was later added to the Register of Historic Structures while now undergoing a substantial restoration push by local residents.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jody Laberson, 48, with the Missouri Senate’s maintenance team, hangs up a deer mount originally hunted by the Arthur, the Republican Sen.-elect Nick Schroer's grandfather, in 1992 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Randy Reece, 71, of Princeton Heights, performs an improv rendition of “New York, New York” as a roughly 30-foot, 8,500-pound replica of the State of Liberty is delivered on Thursday at the National Building Arts Center in Sauget. The Brooklyn Museum donated the piece to the group, which also maintains collections of historical architectural artifacts from Chicago, Philadelphia and other cities.

