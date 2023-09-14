Photos: St. Louis kids turned this abandoned building into art at riverfront graffiti fest

Each September, hundreds of professional artists participate in Paint Louis. The annual music and graffiti festival brings people to the riverfront to pick and paint a two-mile section of the downtown St. Louis floodwall — also known as the St. Louis Graffiti Wall and Mural Mile.

Part of the Paint Louis festival is “Paint Littles,” an area expressly for kids where they get to spray their masterpieces on the walls of an abandoned weigh station building.

See pictures from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Tristen Rouse and audio engineer Aaron Doerr:

Aaron Doerr / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Artist Cababi Bayoc, Justin Dunlap and daughters Emilie, 8 and M.J.,13, and Charlie Thompson, 7, participate in Paint Louis — an annual celebration that brings together people practicing four elements of Hip Hop including Graffiti, Breakdancing, Rapping and D.J.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Starlit Love, 5, grafitties the top of a concrete block during “Paint Littles” on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Paint St. Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis. “This is her first time doing this,” Love’s mother Jessica Schaible said. “This is awesome. She loves art.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Liam Wertheimer, 8, sprays a coat of blue paint onto a wall during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Maya Gregg, 10, examines a can of spray paint during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis. RIGHT: Jace Wertheimer, 4, gets help from his dad Mike Wertheimer as he graffities a wall.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Max Gregg, 6, walks past his sister Maya Gregg, 10, while the pair graffiti a wall during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Cans of spray paint and bottles of water sit in the sun on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Fred Vernon, 6, Harry Vernon, 4, and their mom Erin Vernon graffiti a wall during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hailey Shae grafitties the ground during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis. Shae has been down to the area to paint before, and decided to bring her son Cooper Koch, 7, to the event for his first time this year.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Charlotte Rivera, 7, examines a can of spray paint during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis. The event also had a station where, as kids took a break in the shade, they could get their faces painted.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Miguel Griffin, 5, reaches up to grab a can of paint during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jimmie Hanks, 4, reaches to grab a can of spray paint from her dad Jerome Hanks during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Amina Peace-Moskoff, 5, graffitis a wall during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis. RIGHT: Starlit Love, 5, sits on her dad Sean Steber’s shoulders so she can better reach a spot to graffiti during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3, at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Miguel Griffin, 5, runs past a paint-covered wall during “Paint Littles” on Sept. 3 at Paint Louis 2023 in downtown St. Louis.