STLPR wins 6 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio has earned six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The RTDNA is the world’s largest professional broadcast and digital journalism organization, whose mission is to protect and promote responsible journalism.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical excellence and exemplify service to the public good. The awards are named for broadcast pioneer Edward R. Murrow, who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Congratulations to the STLPR newsroom for another outstanding year of public service journalism!

STLPR’s 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Overall Excellence

Digital

Continuing Coverage

Trans Youth/Gender Affirming Care| St. Louis Public Radio

Excellence in Innovation

Short Form Video By Lara Hamdan, Brian Munoz and Jason Rosenbaum

Hard News

Over 6,000 St. Louis-Area Child Abuse and Neglect Cases Remain Open Due to Staff Shortages

By Jason Rosenbaum (in partnership with Midwest Newsroom)

News Documentary

The World is Built for People with Perfect Hearing

By Avery Lea Rogers for St. Louis on the Air

