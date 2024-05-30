© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside St. Louis Public Radio
Stay up to date with the latest news and information about St. Louis Public Radio.

STLPR wins 6 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio | By Fontella Bradford
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:49 PM CDT
Edward R. Murrow Awards 2024

St. Louis Public Radio has earned six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The RTDNA is the world’s largest professional broadcast and digital journalism organization, whose mission is to protect and promote responsible journalism.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical excellence and exemplify service to the public good. The awards are named for broadcast pioneer Edward R. Murrow, who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Congratulations to the STLPR newsroom for another outstanding year of public service journalism!

STLPR’s 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Overall Excellence

Digital

Continuing Coverage
Trans Youth/Gender Affirming Care| St. Louis Public Radio

Excellence in Innovation
Short Form Video By Lara Hamdan, Brian Munoz and Jason Rosenbaum

Hard News
Over 6,000 St. Louis-Area Child Abuse and Neglect Cases Remain Open Due to Staff Shortages
By Jason Rosenbaum (in partnership with Midwest Newsroom)

News Documentary
The World is Built for People with Perfect Hearing
By Avery Lea Rogers for St. Louis on the Air
Tags
Edward R. Murrow regional awardJournalism
Fontella Bradford
As the Communications Specialist for St. Louis Public Radio, Fontella gets to showcase the award-winning local reporting, original programming and community engagement that make STLPR a beloved regional institution.
See stories by Fontella Bradford