The images that stunned judges in the 2025 STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize

Judges have selected eight honorees in the 2025 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize , including junior Brayden Cook of Granite City High School, who won this year's Best in Show award.

Judges were completely taken by the quality of Cook’s image.

Associated Press Staff Photographer and contest judge Jeff Roberson said that drone photos from fires are deceptively difficult to shoot. The fact that this one was technically well-executed and beautifully composed made this image all the more impressive and raised the bar for the judges, he said. The angle, the subject matter and the hint of a rainbow in the corner made this a special image on many levels.

Other category winners include:



Best general news: Sophomore Alex Sienica of Mizzou Academy High School

of Mizzou Academy High School Best feature: Junior Sam Estrada of Metro Classical and Academic High School

of Metro Classical and Academic High School Best landscape: Junior Damon Mason of Sumner High School

of Sumner High School Best portrait: Junior Vincent Hsiao of Ladue Horton Watkins High School

of Ladue Horton Watkins High School Best animal and wildlife: Freshman Boston Westrup of Union High School

of Union High School Best sports action: Sophomore Maddie Roberts of Lafayette High School

of Lafayette High School Best sports feature: Junior Brayden Cook of Granite City High School

Boston Westrup / Union HS The sun highlights a baby Copperhead snake on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Bourbon, Missouri.

This year the contest received more than 320 student entries from 65 high schools, plus home schools in Missouri and Illinois.

STLPR Visual Communications Specialist and contest judge Cristina Fletes-Mach was blown away by the overall quality of submissions.

"There were so many times I wished we could have had three or more honorable mentions because choosing between them was too difficult," she said. "Ultimately, this was a very good problem to have."

In addition to the grand prize and category winners, judges awarded 14 honorable mentions across the seven contest categories.

Sam Estrada / Metro Classical and Academic HS A young child stands alongside her two dogs outside The Pantry cafe and bakery on July 7, 2024, in West Clare, Ireland.

Honorable mentions

General news: Senior Brianna Dunham of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Feature: Junior Seven Knox of Sumner High School

of Sumner High School Feature: Freshman Mia Nunez of Pattonville High School

of Pattonville High School Landscape: Sophomore Jackson Delmont of Bourbon High School

of Bourbon High School Landscape: Junior Lauren Trodus of Clayton High School

of Clayton High School Portrait: Sophomore Alex Sienica of Mizzou Academy High School

of Mizzou Academy High School Portrait: Senior Murllin Bender of Gateway Science Academy

of Gateway Science Academy Animals and Wildlife: Junior Shane Delanty of Webster Groves High School

of Webster Groves High School Animals and Wildlife: Junior Elise Toombs of The Principia

of The Principia Animals and Wildlife: Junior Brayden Cook of Granite City High School

of Granite City High School Sports action: Senior Lacie Coffman of Liberty High School

of Liberty High School Sports action: Senior Brianna Dunham of Francis Howell North High School

of Francis Howell North High School Sports feature: Sophomore Maddie Roberts of Lafayette High School

of Lafayette High School Sports feature: Senior Andrew Hunt of St. Louis University High School

View all the winning and honored images at stlpr.org/prize.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Ankita Pandurangi, of Francis Howell North High School, right, has her photo made during the 2024 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize reception on May 14, 2024, at the station headquarters in Grand Center. Pandurangi won the contest’s “Best in Show" award.

The exhibition

All 22 winning photos and honorable mentions will be featured in a framed gallery exhibition and giant screen display in the Public Media Commons at St. Louis Public Radio. The exhibition kicks off with a free, celebratory reception at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13. STLPR members and the general public are invited to attend along with honorees and their guests. Please register to attend.

At the gallery opening, the best in show winner will receive an $800 gift card, and category winners will receive $200 gift cards.

STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz said he continues to be inspired and floored by our region’s young talent.

“I’m incredibly proud that STLPR can support these young artists — not just through mentorship, but by awarding cash prizes to help them pursue their dreams," Munoz said. “This is exactly the kind of program I would have loved to be part of in high school, and I’m ecstatic that we are encouraging more visual storytellers from the St. Louis region to enter our field.”

Photojournalism master class

Category winners and honorable mention recipients are invited to a master class with Munoz For the past three years, the class has been open on a first-come, first-served basis to all of the contest participants.

The 2025 judges

The 2025 STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize judges include:



Jeff Roberson, The Associated Press staff photographer

Sarah Conroy, St. Louis University staff photographer

Cristina Fletes-Mach, STLPR visual communications specialist

Jessica Rogen, STLPR digital editor

Brian Munoz, STLPR visuals editor

The St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize is an annual award and educational program. Entries are accepted each spring. This year's contest was made possible by St. Louis Public Radio supporters.