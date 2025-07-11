Photos: St. Louis cools down from the summer heat with a splash at Citygarden

Temperatures well into the 90s this week brought St. Louisans out to splash pads and wade pools to seek a reprieve from the heat.
At Citygarden Sculpture Park, Sophia Noah, 10, and Payton Mitchell, 9, held hands tightly as they raced across dozens of water spouts.
The downtown St. Louis splash pad attracted several first-time visitors, including 3-year-old Kayden Mason and his family. He ran full speed through the water shooting from the ground, goggles barely hanging on his head.
The region offers more than 60 splash pads, spray poles, wade pools and other ways for families to cool off from the summer sun — many of them free of charge.
See photos of families keeping cool by St. Louis Public Radio's Lylee Gibbs.