Photos: U.S. Men’s National Team tops Guatemala in Gold Cup semifinal

The U.S. Men’s National Team secured a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final by defeating Guatemala 2-1 on Wednesday in front of an announced attendance of 22,423 at Energizer Park.

U.S. winger Diego Luna struck twice in the first 15 minutes, giving his team an ample cushion to make it through the match — first in the 4th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box and slotting a left-footed shot past Guatemalan goalkeeper Kénderson Navarro.

About 10 minutes later, Luna received a long cross-field pass from Malik Tillman, cut right, then doubled the lead with a right-footed strike from the top of the penalty box.

Luna became the first player from any national team to score two goals in the opening 15 minutes of a Gold Cup semifinal match.

Despite starting slow, Guatemala nearly scored in the 26th minute when Óscar Santis sent a header just wide of the goal. Navarro, the Guatemalan keeper, kept the match within reach in the 61st minute with a diving save to stop a header by U.S. striker Patrick Agyemang.

Guatemala's breakthrough came in the 80th minute when Olger Escobar buried a right-footed shot inside the box, sending the stadium into a frenzy and injecting life into the underdogs. The momentum carried into stoppage time, when José Morales had a chance to level the match, but U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese made a critical stop to preserve the win.

While chants of “Sí se puede!” — Spanish for “Yes, we can!” — rang out across the stadium, Guatemala’s historic tournament run came to a close.

Guatemala thrilled its devotees with a series of narrow-margin wins in the tournament, including dramatic penalty shootouts and late winners that marked one of the nation's deepest runs in Gold Cup.

For some fans, Wednesday’s matchup was deeply personal.

“This was the match I was hoping that would happen — never thought I'd actually get to see it,” said David Chavarria, 22, of Imperial, whose parents are Guatemalan and American. “I've been to games here in St. Louis before. This is nothing new, but a game such as this, for me personally, is a dream come true.”

Others reflected on what the match meant for the region and local soccer community.

“For the city of St Louis, it means a lot,” said Casey Adams, a 37-year-old USMNT fan from Ballwin. “We just have had our team … for a couple of years now, and to be able to have a matchup like this — I think it's pretty awesome. It puts St. Louis on the map for international soccer.”

The United States will face Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

See photos from the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal game by St. Louis Public Radio visuals editor Brian Munoz.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Esteban Gomez, a 35-year-old Guatemala fan from Chicago, cheers for his team alongside Cristobal Bartolo, a 27-year-old fan from Champaign, Illinois, left, before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis. The pair is carrying a shirt that reads in Spanish: “While ICE is looking for me, I won’t let you down, my Guatemala.”



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A group of Guatemala fans cheer as they wait to be interviewed before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Droves of Guatemala soccer fans fill Energizer Park for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kevin “Chito” Garcia, 31, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, cheers for Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Curt Walker, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, cheers on the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dan Schmitz, 46, of St. Charles, wears an Uncle Sam-inspired outfit during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio David Chavarria, 22, of Imperial, Missouri, sports an American-themed wrestling mask and a Guatemala jersey during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Federico "Guerrero Maya 502" Marcos, of Houston, Texas, center, cheers on Guatemala next to a United States fan, left, who declined to give their name during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The U.S. Men’s National Team poses for a team portrait before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala head coach Luis Fernando Tena greets U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino before their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino listens to the national anthem before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio United States defender Tim Ream (13) fights Guatemala forward Rubio Rubin (9) for the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. fans cheer on the team as they take on Guatemala.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio More than 22,000 fans fill Energizer Park for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Guatemala on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala defender Aaron Herrera (7) and U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempt to get possession of the ball.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Guatemala fan shows off his team’s crest during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) and forward Rubio Rubin (9) tangle in attempts to get possession of the ball while under pressure from the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. midfielder Diego Luna (10) calls to his teammates while taking on Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. midfielder Diego Luna (10) sinks a goal against Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. fans cheer after a goal against Guatemala on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Guatemala fan watches as the team attempts to nail an equalizer goal against the United States during the waning minutes of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) goes airborne after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala fans react to another missed goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) reacts after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempts to pull Guatemala defender Nicolás Samayoa (3) from the ball.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Guatemala fans vastly outnumbered U.S. supporters during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala fans react after a team goal against the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A U.S. fan drinks a beer during a hot and humid CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) tries to maintain control of the ball under pressure from Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kurtis Boardsen, of Moberly, Missouri, celebrates the United States’ 2-1 win over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala goalkeeper Ricardo Jérez (12) falls to his knees as the team loses, 2-1, to the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala fans celebrates their country’s historic run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after being defeated by the United States, 2-1, at Energizer Park on Wednesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. fans celebrate the team’s 2-1 win against Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday night.