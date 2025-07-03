© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: U.S. Men’s National Team tops Guatemala in Gold Cup semifinal

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published July 3, 2025 at 9:46 AM CDT
Guatemala defender José Morales (16) fights United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson (11) for the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala defender José Morales (16) duels with U.S. midfielder Brenden Aaronson (11) for the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis.

The U.S. Men’s National Team secured a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final by defeating Guatemala 2-1 on Wednesday in front of an announced attendance of 22,423 at Energizer Park.

U.S. winger Diego Luna struck twice in the first 15 minutes, giving his team an ample cushion to make it through the match — first in the 4th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box and slotting a left-footed shot past Guatemalan goalkeeper Kénderson Navarro.

About 10 minutes later, Luna received a long cross-field pass from Malik Tillman, cut right, then doubled the lead with a right-footed strike from the top of the penalty box.

Luna became the first player from any national team to score two goals in the opening 15 minutes of a Gold Cup semifinal match.

Despite starting slow, Guatemala nearly scored in the 26th minute when Óscar Santis sent a header just wide of the goal. Navarro, the Guatemalan keeper, kept the match within reach in the 61st minute with a diving save to stop a header by U.S. striker Patrick Agyemang.

Guatemala's breakthrough came in the 80th minute when Olger Escobar buried a right-footed shot inside the box, sending the stadium into a frenzy and injecting life into the underdogs. The momentum carried into stoppage time, when José Morales had a chance to level the match, but U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese made a critical stop to preserve the win.

While chants of “Sí se puede!” — Spanish for “Yes, we can!” — rang out across the stadium, Guatemala’s historic tournament run came to a close.

Guatemala thrilled its devotees with a series of narrow-margin wins in the tournament, including dramatic penalty shootouts and late winners that marked one of the nation's deepest runs in Gold Cup.

For some fans, Wednesday’s matchup was deeply personal.

“This was the match I was hoping that would happen — never thought I'd actually get to see it,” said David Chavarria, 22, of Imperial, whose parents are Guatemalan and American. “I've been to games here in St. Louis before. This is nothing new, but a game such as this, for me personally, is a dream come true.”

Others reflected on what the match meant for the region and local soccer community.

“For the city of St Louis, it means a lot,” said Casey Adams, a 37-year-old USMNT fan from Ballwin. “We just have had our team … for a couple of years now, and to be able to have a matchup like this — I think it's pretty awesome. It puts St. Louis on the map for international soccer.”

The United States will face Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

See photos from the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal game by St. Louis Public Radio visuals editor Brian Munoz.

Esteban Gomez, a 35-year old Guatemala from Chicago, cheers for his team alongside Cristobal Bartolo, a 27-year-old fan from Champaign, Illinois, left, before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Esteban Gomez, a 35-year-old Guatemala fan from Chicago, cheers for his team alongside Cristobal Bartolo, a 27-year-old fan from Champaign, Illinois, left, before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis. The pair is carrying a shirt that reads in Spanish: “While ICE is looking for me, I won’t let you down, my Guatemala.”
A group of Guatemala fans cheer before being interviewed before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A group of Guatemala fans cheer as they wait to be interviewed before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Droves of Guatemala soccer fans fill Energizer Park for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States on Wednesday.

Kevin “Chito” Garcia, 31, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, cheers for Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Kevin “Chito” Garcia, 31, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, cheers for Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.
Curt Walker, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, cheers on the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Curt Walker, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, cheers on the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.
Dan Schmitz, 46, of St. Charles, sports an Uncle Sam-inspired outfit during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dan Schmitz, 46, of St. Charles, wears an Uncle Sam-inspired outfit during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
David Chavarria, 22, of Imperial, Missouri, during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
David Chavarria, 22, of Imperial, Missouri, sports an American-themed wrestling mask and a Guatemala jersey during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Energizer Park.
Federico "Guerrero Maya 502" Marcos, of Houston, Texas, center, cheers on Guatemala as a United States fan who declined to give their name joins in cheering on his team, left, during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Federico "Guerrero Maya 502" Marcos, of Houston, Texas, center, cheers on Guatemala next to a United States fan, left, who declined to give their name during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
The United States Men’s National Team poses for a team portrait before their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The U.S. Men’s National Team poses for a team portrait before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Guatemala head coach Luis Fernando Tena greets the United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino before their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala head coach Luis Fernando Tena greets U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino before their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match.
United States Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino listens to the national anthem before the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala.
United States defender Tim Ream (13) fights Guatemala forward Rubio Rubin (9) for the ball during CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
United States defender Tim Ream (13) fights Guatemala forward Rubio Rubin (9) for the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
United States fans cheer on the team as they take on Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. fans cheer on the team as they take on Guatemala.
More than 22,000 fans fill Energizer Park for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Guatemala on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the stadium in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
More than 22,000 fans fill Energizer Park for the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Guatemala on Wednesday.
Guatemala defender Aaron Herrera (7) and United States defender Mark McKenzie (24) both attempt to get possession of the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala defender Aaron Herrera (7) and U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempt to get possession of the ball.
A Guatemala fan shows of his team’s crest during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Guatemala fan shows off his team’s crest during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park.
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) and forward Rubio Rubin (9) tangle in attempts to get possession of the ball while under pressure from United States defender Chris Richards (3), defender Tim Ream (13) and /US18/ during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) and forward Rubio Rubin (9) tangle in attempts to get possession of the ball while under pressure from the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.
United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) calls to his teammates while taking on Guatemala during the Gold Cup semifinal match.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. midfielder Diego Luna (10) calls to his teammates while taking on Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) sinks a goal against Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. midfielder Diego Luna (10) sinks a goal against Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.
United States fans cheer after a second team goal against Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. fans cheer after a goal against Guatemala on Wednesday.
A Guatemala fan prays as the team attempts to nail an equalizer goal against the United States during the waning minutes of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Guatemala fan watches as the team attempts to nail an equalizer goal against the United States during the waning minutes of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) goes airborne after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) goes airborne after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States.
Guatemala fans react to another missed goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala fans react to another missed goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against the United States at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) reacts after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (18) reacts after having a shot on goal blocked by the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
United States defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempts to pull Guatemala defender Nicolás Samayoa (3) from the ball during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempts to pull Guatemala defender Nicolás Samayoa (3) from the ball.
Thousands of Guatemala fans dwarfed the United States supporters during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Thousands of Guatemala fans vastly outnumbered U.S. supporters during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Guatemala fans react after a team goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala fans react after a team goal against the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.
A United States fan chugs a beer during a hot and humid CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A U.S. fan drinks a beer during a hot and humid CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala at Energizer Park on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
United States defender Mark McKenzie (24) attempts to keep control of the ball while under Guatemala pressure during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. defender Mark McKenzie (24) tries to maintain control of the ball under pressure from Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.
Kurtis Boardsen, of Moberly, Missouri, celebrates the United States’ 2-1 win against Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Kurtis Boardsen, of Moberly, Missouri, celebrates the United States’ 2-1 win over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
Guatemala goalkeeper Ricardo Jérez (12) falls to his knees as the team loses, 2-1, to the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala goalkeeper Ricardo Jérez (12) falls to his knees as the team loses, 2-1, to the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park.
Guatemala celebrate their country’s historic run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after being defeated by the United States, 2-1, at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Guatemala fans celebrates their country’s historic run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after being defeated by the United States, 2-1, at Energizer Park on Wednesday.
United States fans celebrate the team’s 2-1 win against Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. fans celebrate the team’s 2-1 win against Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday night.
United States and Guatemala fans storm the field to take selfies and other photos following the conclusion of the the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
United States and Guatemala fans storm the field to take selfies and other photos following the conclusion of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Energizer Park.
Tags
Sports CONCACAFU.S. SoccerSoccerCityParkPhotojournalismTop Stories
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Related Content