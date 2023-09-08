The U.S. Men’s National Team honors St. Louis’ soccer history

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is preparing for its first friendly international match against Uzbekistan at City Park on Saturday by honoring St. Louis-area players who helped build the program.

There were several events this week recognizing alumni from the region. The former players attended a national team practice session, helped light up the Wheel at Union Station in red, white and blue, and were part of a kickoff party at Ballpark Village. The celebration culminates with a special pregame ceremony Saturday in the city’s soccer-only stadium.

“Growing up, we've always viewed St. Louis as the soccer capital of the United States,” said USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter. "It's nice to be here and most importantly, being able to honor the people that came before us,” he added before a training session this week.

St. Louis has a significant role in building the national program. It’s had 76 players out of a total of 856 from around the country make the squad since it started international matches in 1916. The U.S. Soccer Federation says only the Los Angeles and New York City areas have produced more national team members.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Tim Ream speaks to an assembly of current and former U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team members on Tuesday at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center in Downtown West. The center back is a St. Louis native, having played at St. Dominic High School, the St. Louis Scott Gallagher club and St. Louis University before beginning his professional career.

Carl Gentile was on the national squad in 1968 and says it was a very different experience compared to the one for members of today’s roster. “They paid for your travel, your meals. They gave you a uniform. I don't think they gave you any shoes,” he said. “But, you know what? When you don't know any better, it's fine."

Gentile also held down a job at a local TV station while on the team. Soccer is the main livelihood for today’s players.

The St. Louis native was a three-sport athlete with experience in the farm system of baseball’s New York Mets and as a pro football kicker in Houston. But soccer holds a special place for Gentile.

He says the sport’s growth around the country and in St. Louis has been impressive, even though the national men’s team has not broken through with the more powerful soccer nations like Spain and Italy. “We haven’t gotten there yet. We’re going to get there,” he said.

St. Charles native Brad Davis grew up playing youth soccer in the region. He was on the team at St. Louis University and played 15 years in Major League Soccer. He was also on the national team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Former U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team member Denny Vaninger shows the commemorative coin he was given on Tuesday at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center in Downtown West.

He says the area’s role in building soccer in the U.S. is well known among youth players in the region.

“Once you start here, you're kind of born and bred into the history. You're taught about it. You can't really not know about it," Davis said. Even though he had a successful career with two MLS championships and starting for the national team in a World Cup, he’s proud to be part of the St. Louis soccer lineage being honored this week.

“These guys are the pioneers. A ton of wisdom. A ton of blood, sweat, and tears,” Davis said. He will be one of more than 20 former national players receiving special jerseys before the match against Uzbekistan.

It’s another sign of respect the national men’s soccer program holds for a region that played a vital role in building the sport in the U.S.

