St. Louis Board of Aldermen at full strength with Cox Antwi swearing-in

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has returned to full strength for the first time since April.

Jami Cox Antwi took her oath of office in the chambers Friday as the alderwoman of the 8th Ward. She won a decisive victory earlier this month in a special election to replace Mayor Cara Spencer.

“I’m honored to be elected to this body to serve with you,” Cox Antwi told her new colleagues. “I know that each of you care just as much about St. Louis as I do. And I know that as we get to know each other and build these relationships, we'll all work to help make St. Louis a better place.”

A St. Louis native, Cox Antwi works for US Bank putting together financing for projects like affordable housing.