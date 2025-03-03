U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team heads to St. Louis for exhibition match against China

St. Louis soccer fans will get a chance to see the U.S. Women’s National Team up close this summer.

The women’s soccer team will play China in St. Louis at Energizer Park on June 3. The teams have competed against each other 60 times. The U.S. has played only Canada more often. China has beaten the U.S. nine of those times but has failed to secure a win against the U.S. since the end of 2015.

“I love these games because they combine some rich women’s soccer history with the present, with both countries going through transitions in preparation for ’27 World Cup qualifying,” said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes in a statement. “But our process continues and it’s a patient and comprehensive one."

The St. Louis match will include a pregame celebration of former U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn. The St. Louis native announced her retirement from the sport in December. She played 219 games for the U.S., including three Olympic games and three Women’s World Cups.

"We love welcoming the United States Women’s National team to America’s First Soccer City and Energizer Park once again," CITY SC President and General Manager Diego Gigliani said in a statement. "We value the opportunity to showcase the city of St. Louis and our incredible soccer history which produced so many great players like Becky and Lori Chalupny.”

The teams will face off in May in St. Paul.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has played several games in St. Louis, including two matches in 2015 and 2019 at Busch Stadium, as well as in 2023 at Energizer.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

