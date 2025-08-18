Public opposition sinks St. Charles data center plans

Plans for a controversial data center in St. Charles are now dead.

The developer, CRG Cumulus, has withdrawn its application for a permit, and the St. Charles City Council will not vote on the center Tuesday.

The proposed data center was off of Highway 370 in St. Charles on a 440-acre property. It would have been used for artificial intelligence.

Crowds of St. Charles residents have been turning out to public meetings to oppose the data center, saying they worried about its energy use and its effect on water quality.

They also criticized the lack of information around the project. A lawyer representing the company behind the project would not disclose who the data center was for, but said it was a Fortune 100 company. City officials had also signed nondisclosure agreements.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said public opposition ultimately sank the project.

“There’s not enough transparency, and it turned into a lack of public trust, and the people have reacted accordingly,” Borgmeyer said.

Borgmeyer said he doesn’t know if the developer will reapply or not.