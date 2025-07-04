Photos: St. Louis area rings in Independence Day with fanfare and fireworks

St. Louis-area residents are celebrating the United States' 249th birthday — just a year shy of the country's sestercentennial soiree — with fanfare, fireworks and community gatherings.

Kate Mahoney, a 42-year-old longtime resident of the city’s Shaw neighborhood, said she especially appreciates the neighborhood’s annual kids’ bike parade, which drew more than 100 people this year.

"It's really just a chance to get together," she said. "A lot of people were wondering what to do for this Fourth of July, given the state of our country. I thought: 'Well, this is a community that I really love and support ... so it's good to get the chance to get together.'"

See photos of how Independence Day lit up the St. Louis region by St. Louis Public Radio’s Lylee Gibbs and Brian Munoz.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fireworks explode over the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch as seen from Kiener Plaza on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands watch as fireworks light up the sky behind the Gateway Arch on Friday in downtown St. Louis.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Tiffany Mapp, of Northwoods, wears a red cowboy hat with silver stars during the annual Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday in Ferguson. She attended the parade with her husband, Jessie, not pictured, marking the third anniversary of when they met.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Spirits of New Northside Drill Team sit on their phones as they wait for the start of the Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Reagan Wilbret, a 9-year-old member of Cub Scouts Pack 743, holds a giant American flag alongside fellow Boy and Cub Scouts at the start of the Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday along Florissant Road.



Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Marlon Ewing, 6, of Ferguson, runs through a foam machine at the end of the Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Jax and Sydni, rottweilers, sit in the backseat of a truck before the Ferguson parade on Friday.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Camden Scott, 3, of Ferguson, holds an American flag as he watches the Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday.



Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Members of Cub Scout Pack 743 and Boy Scout Troop 608 fold a giant American flag after walking in the annual Ferguson Fourth of July Parade on Friday in Ferguson.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio More than 100 residents gather for the annual Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jayne Jackson, center, prepares to kick off the Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. The parade has been a community tradition for nearly a decade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio James Odham, 4, smiles while wearing red, white and blue stars as more than 100 residents gather for the Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rosie Trost, 9, weaves her bike through a crowd as more than 100 residents gather for the annual Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Virginia Salinas, 7, looks out of the window of her retrofitted wagon pulled by her father, not pictured, during the Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A festivalgoer reaches for an Independence Day sticker as more than 100 residents gather for the annual Shaw Kids' Bike Parade on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hilda, a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer, licks her nose during the annual Shaw Independence Day Kids Bike Parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Audrey Rundblad, 6, blows bubbles before the start of the Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Violet, 1, waves an American flag while sitting with her mother, Jordan Shelton, after the annual Shaw Independence Day Kids' Bike Parade on Friday in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis police officer uses a flashlight to play with a stray street cat at Kiener Plaza before the fireworks show on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.