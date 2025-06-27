© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
STL Welcome Kit: A mural of the Saint Louis skyline hides all sorts of Saint Louis icons and cultural references
STL Welcome Kit
The STL Welcome Kit gives you the information you need to understand and explore the St. Louis region.

4th of July fireworks and celebrations in the St. Louis area in 2025

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jessica Rogen,
Will Bauer
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:38 PM CDT
Fireworks explode over the Gateway Arch.
Ryan Delaney
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Celebrate Independence Day with the best fireworks displays and parties whether those are in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County or the Metro East.

St. Louis loves a party, and so July Fourth lights up the region with fireworks, parades, food, drink and music.

You might also find pony rides, a free dip in the pool or a ride on a Ferris wheel depending on which celebration you attend. So grab your family and/or friends, picnic blanket, water and sunscreen and head out to your Independence Day festivity of choice.

Here’s what the region offers:

St. Louis 

Celebrate St. Louis
July 3-4
Downtown St. Louis
Live music begins at 4:30 p.m. July 3 and 2:15 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at 9:40 p.m. both days. More info here.

Electric Sky
July 4
City Museum
Rooftop attractions including the Ferris wheel, games, face painting, balloon artists, live music and food and drink begin at 7 p.m. More info here.

Andrea Estefania holds Mateo, 2, while they watch the fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during Fair St. Louis at the Gateway Arch.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Andrea Estefania holds Mateo, 2, while they watch the fireworks show on July 4, 2023, at the Gateway Arch.

St. Louis County

Bridgeton’s Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Lockport Drive. Other festivities begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin after dark, usually around 9 p.m. More info here.

Chesterfield 4th of July Celebration
July 4
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Food trucks, Circus Kaput and pony rides begin after doors open at 6 p.m. Fireworks blast off at 9 p.m. More info here.

Ellisville Independence Day Festivities
July 4
Bluebird Park
Barbecue, live music and drinks start flowing at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Eureka Independence Day Celebration
July 4
Central Avenue Spur
Music begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Drewel Park. More info here.

Have a Blast Bash
July 5
Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights
Activities and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Manchester Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Schroeder Park
Music and concessions begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. More info here.

Star-Spangled Night in Eureka
July 4
Six Flags St. Louis
Fireworks and music at 9:05 p.m. More info here.

Ferguson 4th of July Celebration
July 4
January-Wabash Memorial Park
Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Ferguson Fire Department. The festival begins at 6 p.m., and fireworks kick off after 9 p.m. More info here.

JB Blast in Lemay
June 27
Jefferson Barracks Park
Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will commence at 9 p.m. More info here.

Kirkwood Freedom Festival & Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Food trucks open at 5 p.m., live music starts at 7 p.m., and fireworks kick off at dark. More info here.

Webster Groves Community Days
July 3-4
Memorial Field
There’s a Children’s Pet Pageant on July 3. On the Fourth, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Lockwood and Selma. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Field. More info here.

From left: Webster Groves Recreation Center Lifeguards Alissa Crespi, 17, and Kenzie, Christopher, 16, help Allyson Christopher, 15, put the finishing touches on her face paint on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, before the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Webster Groves Recreation Center lifeguards Alissa Crespi, 17, and Kenzie Christopher, 16, help Allyson Christopher, 15, put the finishing touches on her face paint on July 4, 2023, before the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

St. Charles County 

O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest
July 3, 4, 5
Ozzie Smith Sports Complex
Family night and live music on July 3. The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. July 4 on Main Street. There’s live music beginning at noon that day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. On July 5, music begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. More info here.

St. Charles Riverfest
July 4, 5, 6
Frontier Park
Live music, carnival, food and activities for kids begin at noon all three days. Fireworks blast off at 9:20 p.m. July 4. More info here.

Wentzville Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Progress Park
Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Wentzville Ice Arena. From noon to 5 p.m., residents can swim for free at Progress Park Pool. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

McKinley Avant and Blessing Hollins, 2, watch the fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during Fair St. Louis at the Gateway Arch.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
McKinley Avant and Blessing Hollins, 2, watch the fireworks show on July 4, 2023, during Fair St. Louis at the Gateway Arch.

Metro East

4th of July Celebration in Columbia
July 4
American Legion Park
Food and games begin at 11 a.m. More info here.

Edwardsville Fireworks at the American Legion
July 5
American Legion Post 199
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are preceded by food trucks, family games and performances by the U.S. Air Force Band at 4:30 p.m. and Edwardsville’s Municipal Band at 7 p.m. More info here.

Fireworks Over O’Fallon 
July 3
O’Fallon Family Sports Park
Bring blankets and chairs to see fireworks, which start after dusk. More info here.

Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton
July 3
Alton Amphitheater
Food trucks and doors open at 5 p.m., with a performance by the 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood at 8 p.m. Fireworks over the river begin at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Fourth of July Fireworks in Millstadt
July 4
Liederkranz Park
Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. More info here.

Gateway Grizzlies All-American Weekend in Sauget
July 3, 4, 5
Arsenal BG Ballpark
After all three baseball games scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., there will be fireworks. More info here.

Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest
July 4
Glazebrook Park
Before fireworks start at 9:15 p.m., there will be vendors and live music at 5 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 8:15 p.m. and more. More info here.

Grafton Fireworks on the Riverfront
July 5
Riverfront
The largest fireworks display in Jersey County starts at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Independence at the Park in Brighton
July 5
Schneider Park
The day starts with a Firecracker 5K at 9 a.m. and ends with a BMX race at 5:30 p.m. More info here.

July 4th Celebration in Mascoutah
July 4
Scheve Park
Food, drink, live music, rides and crafts begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

July 4th Celebration & Fireworks in Troy
July 4
Tri-Township Park
Live music and family attractions start at 1 p.m. A fireworks finale will cap off the night. More info here.

Patriots in the Park in Granite City
July 4-5
Wilson Park
Music at the main stage begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. On July 5, the day begins with a 8 a.m. 5k, continues with a car show at noon and there's a fair beginning at 10 a.m. More info here.
Tags
Culture & History Things to do in St. LouisTop StoriesFireworksSTL Welcome KitFourth of July
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is the Digital Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jessica Rogen
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Will Bauer
