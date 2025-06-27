4th of July fireworks and celebrations in the St. Louis area in 2025
St. Louis loves a party, and so July Fourth lights up the region with fireworks, parades, food, drink and music.
You might also find pony rides, a free dip in the pool or a ride on a Ferris wheel depending on which celebration you attend. So grab your family and/or friends, picnic blanket, water and sunscreen and head out to your Independence Day festivity of choice.
Here’s what the region offers:
St. Louis
Celebrate St. Louis
July 3-4
Downtown St. Louis
Live music begins at 4:30 p.m. July 3 and 2:15 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at 9:40 p.m. both days. More info here.
Electric Sky
July 4
City Museum
Rooftop attractions including the Ferris wheel, games, face painting, balloon artists, live music and food and drink begin at 7 p.m. More info here.
St. Louis County
Bridgeton’s Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Lockport Drive. Other festivities begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin after dark, usually around 9 p.m. More info here.
Chesterfield 4th of July Celebration
July 4
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Food trucks, Circus Kaput and pony rides begin after doors open at 6 p.m. Fireworks blast off at 9 p.m. More info here.
Ellisville Independence Day Festivities
July 4
Bluebird Park
Barbecue, live music and drinks start flowing at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Eureka Independence Day Celebration
July 4
Central Avenue Spur
Music begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Drewel Park. More info here.
Have a Blast Bash
July 5
Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights
Activities and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Manchester Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Schroeder Park
Music and concessions begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. More info here.
Star-Spangled Night in Eureka
July 4
Six Flags St. Louis
Fireworks and music at 9:05 p.m. More info here.
Ferguson 4th of July Celebration
July 4
January-Wabash Memorial Park
Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Ferguson Fire Department. The festival begins at 6 p.m., and fireworks kick off after 9 p.m. More info here.
JB Blast in Lemay
June 27
Jefferson Barracks Park
Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will commence at 9 p.m. More info here.
Kirkwood Freedom Festival & Fireworks
July 4
Kirkwood Park
Food trucks open at 5 p.m., live music starts at 7 p.m., and fireworks kick off at dark. More info here.
Webster Groves Community Days
July 3-4
Memorial Field
There’s a Children’s Pet Pageant on July 3. On the Fourth, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Lockwood and Selma. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Field. More info here.
St. Charles County
O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest
July 3, 4, 5
Ozzie Smith Sports Complex
Family night and live music on July 3. The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. July 4 on Main Street. There’s live music beginning at noon that day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. On July 5, music begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. More info here.
St. Charles Riverfest
July 4, 5, 6
Frontier Park
Live music, carnival, food and activities for kids begin at noon all three days. Fireworks blast off at 9:20 p.m. July 4. More info here.
Wentzville Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Progress Park
Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Wentzville Ice Arena. From noon to 5 p.m., residents can swim for free at Progress Park Pool. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Metro East
4th of July Celebration in Columbia
July 4
American Legion Park
Food and games begin at 11 a.m. More info here.
Edwardsville Fireworks at the American Legion
July 5
American Legion Post 199
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are preceded by food trucks, family games and performances by the U.S. Air Force Band at 4:30 p.m. and Edwardsville’s Municipal Band at 7 p.m. More info here.
Fireworks Over O’Fallon
July 3
O’Fallon Family Sports Park
Bring blankets and chairs to see fireworks, which start after dusk. More info here.
Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton
July 3
Alton Amphitheater
Food trucks and doors open at 5 p.m., with a performance by the 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood at 8 p.m. Fireworks over the river begin at 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Fourth of July Fireworks in Millstadt
July 4
Liederkranz Park
Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. More info here.
Gateway Grizzlies All-American Weekend in Sauget
July 3, 4, 5
Arsenal BG Ballpark
After all three baseball games scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., there will be fireworks. More info here.
Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest
July 4
Glazebrook Park
Before fireworks start at 9:15 p.m., there will be vendors and live music at 5 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 8:15 p.m. and more. More info here.
Grafton Fireworks on the Riverfront
July 5
Riverfront
The largest fireworks display in Jersey County starts at 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Independence at the Park in Brighton
July 5
Schneider Park
The day starts with a Firecracker 5K at 9 a.m. and ends with a BMX race at 5:30 p.m. More info here.
July 4th Celebration in Mascoutah
July 4
Scheve Park
Food, drink, live music, rides and crafts begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here.
July 4th Celebration & Fireworks in Troy
July 4
Tri-Township Park
Live music and family attractions start at 1 p.m. A fireworks finale will cap off the night. More info here.
Patriots in the Park in Granite City
July 4-5
Wilson Park
Music at the main stage begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. On July 5, the day begins with a 8 a.m. 5k, continues with a car show at noon and there's a fair beginning at 10 a.m. More info here.