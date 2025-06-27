4th of July fireworks and celebrations in the St. Louis area in 2025

St. Louis loves a party, and so July Fourth lights up the region with fireworks, parades, food, drink and music.

You might also find pony rides, a free dip in the pool or a ride on a Ferris wheel depending on which celebration you attend. So grab your family and/or friends, picnic blanket, water and sunscreen and head out to your Independence Day festivity of choice.

Here’s what the region offers:

In this article:

St. Louis

Celebrate St. Louis

July 3-4

Downtown St. Louis

Live music begins at 4:30 p.m. July 3 and 2:15 p.m. July 4, with fireworks at 9:40 p.m. both days. More info here .

Electric Sky

July 4

City Museum

Rooftop attractions including the Ferris wheel, games, face painting, balloon artists, live music and food and drink begin at 7 p.m. More info here .

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Andrea Estefania holds Mateo, 2, while they watch the fireworks show on July 4, 2023, at the Gateway Arch.

St. Louis County

Bridgeton’s Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Lockport Drive. Other festivities begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin after dark, usually around 9 p.m. More info here .

Chesterfield 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex

Food trucks, Circus Kaput and pony rides begin after doors open at 6 p.m. Fireworks blast off at 9 p.m. More info here .

Ellisville Independence Day Festivities

July 4

Bluebird Park

Barbecue, live music and drinks start flowing at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. More info here .

Eureka Independence Day Celebration

July 4

Central Avenue Spur

Music begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Drewel Park. More info here .

Have a Blast Bash

July 5

Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights

Activities and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More info here .

Manchester Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Schroeder Park

Music and concessions begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. More info here .

Star-Spangled Night in Eureka

July 4

Six Flags St. Louis

Fireworks and music at 9:05 p.m. More info here .

Ferguson 4th of July Celebration

July 4

January-Wabash Memorial Park

Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Ferguson Fire Department. The festival begins at 6 p.m., and fireworks kick off after 9 p.m. More info here .

JB Blast in Lemay

June 27

Jefferson Barracks Park

Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will commence at 9 p.m. More info here .

Kirkwood Freedom Festival & Fireworks

July 4

Kirkwood Park

Food trucks open at 5 p.m., live music starts at 7 p.m., and fireworks kick off at dark. More info here .

Webster Groves Community Days

July 3-4

Memorial Field

There’s a Children’s Pet Pageant on July 3. On the Fourth, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Lockwood and Selma. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Field. More info here .

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Webster Groves Recreation Center lifeguards Alissa Crespi, 17, and Kenzie Christopher, 16, help Allyson Christopher, 15, put the finishing touches on her face paint on July 4, 2023, before the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

St. Charles County

O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest

July 3, 4, 5

Ozzie Smith Sports Complex

Family night and live music on July 3. The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. July 4 on Main Street. There’s live music beginning at noon that day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. On July 5, music begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. More info here .

St. Charles Riverfest

July 4, 5, 6

Frontier Park

Live music, carnival, food and activities for kids begin at noon all three days. Fireworks blast off at 9:20 p.m. July 4. More info here .

Wentzville Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Progress Park

Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Wentzville Ice Arena. From noon to 5 p.m., residents can swim for free at Progress Park Pool. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here .

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio McKinley Avant and Blessing Hollins, 2, watch the fireworks show on July 4, 2023, during Fair St. Louis at the Gateway Arch.

Metro East

4th of July Celebration in Columbia

July 4

American Legion Park

Food and games begin at 11 a.m. More info here .

Edwardsville Fireworks at the American Legion

July 5

American Legion Post 199

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are preceded by food trucks, family games and performances by the U.S. Air Force Band at 4:30 p.m. and Edwardsville’s Municipal Band at 7 p.m. More info here .

Fireworks Over O’Fallon

July 3

O’Fallon Family Sports Park

Bring blankets and chairs to see fireworks, which start after dusk. More info here .

Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton

July 3

Alton Amphitheater

Food trucks and doors open at 5 p.m., with a performance by the 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood at 8 p.m. Fireworks over the river begin at 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Fourth of July Fireworks in Millstadt

July 4

Liederkranz Park

Celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. More info here .

Gateway Grizzlies All-American Weekend in Sauget

July 3, 4, 5

Arsenal BG Ballpark

After all three baseball games scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., there will be fireworks. More info here .

Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest

July 4

Glazebrook Park

Before fireworks start at 9:15 p.m., there will be vendors and live music at 5 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 8:15 p.m. and more. More info here .

Grafton Fireworks on the Riverfront

July 5

Riverfront

The largest fireworks display in Jersey County starts at 9:30 p.m. More info here .

Independence at the Park in Brighton

July 5

Schneider Park

The day starts with a Firecracker 5K at 9 a.m. and ends with a BMX race at 5:30 p.m. More info here .

July 4th Celebration in Mascoutah

July 4

Scheve Park

Food, drink, live music, rides and crafts begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More info here .

July 4th Celebration & Fireworks in Troy

July 4

Tri-Township Park

Live music and family attractions start at 1 p.m. A fireworks finale will cap off the night. More info here .