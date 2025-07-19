© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: The Savannah Bananas bring the 'greatest show in sports' to Busch Stadium

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lylee Gibbs
Published July 19, 2025 at 6:30 AM CDT
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright signs autographs after making a surprise appearance on the mound during a banana ball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright signs autographs after making a surprise appearance on the mound during a banana ball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals on Friday at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

A sold-out crowd of 44,000 went bananas for baseball at Busch Stadium.

This isn't what you would typically see from the St. Louis Cardinals — it's banana ball, a fast-paced, offbeat version of baseball created by the Savannah Bananas.

The team blends traditional baseball with high-energy entertainment that includes pyrotechnics, choreographed dances and comedic skits. It's unique rules set it apart: games are capped at two hours, batters receive a strike if they step out of the box, and if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.

Wesley and Tammy Wooton waited three years on a ticket lottery list before scoring seats for their family. They traveled nearly 700 miles from Pensacola, Florida, to see the Savannah Bananas for the first time.

Next month, they’ll head to Savannah to catch the team at home.

“My mom is a Cardinals fan," said Tammy Wooten. "So we wanted to come here in honor of her."

Between innings, Michel King — who traveled from Farmington, Minnesota — was blindfolded at second base and guided by the crowd’s cheers as she tried to find her way to home plate.

Waiting for her there was her boyfriend, Steven Endres, kneeling with a ring in hand.

Steven Endres proposes to his girlfriend Michel King, of Farmington, Minnesota, on the home plate at Busch Stadium after doing a blindfold challenge between innings at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Steven Endres proposes to his girlfriend, Michel King, of Farmington, Minnesota, on home plate after a blindfold challenge between innings at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.

“She’s been just my rock,” Endres said. “A year and a half later, I ended up in kidney failure and needed a transplant. Through it all, she’s just been amazing — she deserved something like this.”

Noah Niznik, a St. Louis-native who pitches for the team, told St. Louis on the Air that while he was a little skeptical about trying out for the team at first, the experience has been like no other.

“You know, it's surreal. I mean, it really doesn't feel real yet. I think once you know, I step foot in the stadium – on that field – I think it'll probably hit," he said "It's just exciting. There's really no other way to put it. It's really just a dream come true.”

The Party Animals started the night off with a two-run home run in the top of the first from Bryson Bloomer. The offensive heat from the boys in pink was dominant all night, but it was ultimately the Bananas who ran away with a 4-2 win.

One of the biggest surprises of the night? Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s return to the mound.

The Savannah Bananas have taken the sports world by storm. More than 3 million people are on the waitlist for their cross-country tour and the team has more followers on TikTok than any team in the Major League.

See photos from the team's stop in St. Louis by STLPR's Lylee Gibbs.

David Meadows, left, and young Banana fan Reign Moore, right, play in the dirt on the field together ahead of the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis. Moore and her family were acknowledged on the field ahead of the game as the Banana Foster family of the game.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
David Meadows, left, and young fan Reign Moore, right, play in the dirt on the field before the Savannah Bananas faced the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis. Moore and her family were recognized as the Banana Foster Family of the Game.
The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals pray together ahead of the baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Players from the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals pray together on the field before their game at Busch Stadium on Friday.

Savannah Banana KJ Jackson walks on to the field while Busch Stadium reflects off his glasses before the baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Banana KJ Jackson walks onto the field as Busch Stadium reflects in his glasses before the game against the Party Animals on Friday.
A young fan holds a signed Banana baseball out for more signatures during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A young fan holds out a signed Banana baseball for more autographs during the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium.
during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Savannah Bananas stand for the national anthem before their game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
Savannah Banana first base coach Maceo Harrison does a handstand ahead of the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison does a handstand before the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis native Noah Niznik during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis-native and Savannah Bananas pitcher Noah Niznik winds up for a pitch during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Split, the Savannah Banana mascot, turns around towards the crowd during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Split, the Savannah Bananas mascot, turns toward the crowd during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium.
Blake, 7-month-old, is held in the air while wearing a banana costume ahead of the baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Blake, 7 months old, is held in the air wearing a banana costume before the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
The crowd dances alongside the Party Animals before the baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The crowd dances alongside the Party Animals before the game against the Savannah Bananas at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
Centerfield David Meadows bounces a fly ball off the top of his glove before catching it during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Bananas centerfielder David Meadows bounces a fly ball off the top of his glove before catching it during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.Ask ChatGPT
A member of the Party Animals dance team gives a thumbs down to the Banana fans during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A member of the Party Animals dance team gives a thumbs down to Banana fans during the game against the Savannah Bananas at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Young Banana fan Willow, 5, runs through at the players while high-fiving them during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Willow, a 5-year-old Savannah Bananas fan, runs through the players, high-fiving them during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas, smiles at the full crowd during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jesse Cole, the owner of the Savannah Bananas, smiles at the full crowd during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
Centerfield David Meadows tosses a ball back to the infield during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Bananas centerfielder David Meadows tosses the ball back to the infield during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Savannah Banana first base coach Maceo Harrison does a front flip during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison does a front flip during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
Vincent Chapman, the dancing umpire, does the splits during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Vincent Chapman, the dancing umpire, does the splits during the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Shortstop Ryan Cox tosses the ball back to the pitcher while he lays on second base during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Savannah Bananas shortstop Ryan Cox tosses the ball back to the pitcher while lying on second base during the game against the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws a pitch during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws a pitch during the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium.
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws a pitch during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws a pitch on Friday.
Shortstop Ryan Cox hugs third baseman KJ Jackson during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Shortstop Ryan Cox hugs third baseman KJ Jackson during the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Dakota Albritton waves the Savannah Banana flag while standing on stilts after the Bananas beat the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dakota Albritton waves the Savannah Bananas flag while standing on stilts after the Bananas beat the Party Animals, 4-2, at Busch Stadium on Friday in downtown St. Louis.
Fans wave their flashlights to the song Yellow by Coldplay during a baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans wave their flashlights to the song “Yellow” by Coldplay during the game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals at Busch Stadium.

Georgia Public Broadcasting's Benjamin Payne and Juma Sei contributed to this report.
Tags
Sports Savannah BananasBaseballMajor League BaseballMinor League BaseballBusch StadiumPhotojournalismTop Stories
Lylee Gibbs
Lylee Gibbs is St. Louis Public Radio's 2025 summer visuals intern and a rising senior at Southern Illinois University.
See stories by Lylee Gibbs
Related Content