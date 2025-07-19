Photos: The Savannah Bananas bring the 'greatest show in sports' to Busch Stadium

A sold-out crowd of 44,000 went bananas for baseball at Busch Stadium.
This isn't what you would typically see from the St. Louis Cardinals — it's banana ball, a fast-paced, offbeat version of baseball created by the Savannah Bananas.
The team blends traditional baseball with high-energy entertainment that includes pyrotechnics, choreographed dances and comedic skits. It's unique rules set it apart: games are capped at two hours, batters receive a strike if they step out of the box, and if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.
Wesley and Tammy Wooton waited three years on a ticket lottery list before scoring seats for their family. They traveled nearly 700 miles from Pensacola, Florida, to see the Savannah Bananas for the first time.
Next month, they’ll head to Savannah to catch the team at home.
“My mom is a Cardinals fan," said Tammy Wooten. "So we wanted to come here in honor of her."
Between innings, Michel King — who traveled from Farmington, Minnesota — was blindfolded at second base and guided by the crowd’s cheers as she tried to find her way to home plate.
Waiting for her there was her boyfriend, Steven Endres, kneeling with a ring in hand.
“She’s been just my rock,” Endres said. “A year and a half later, I ended up in kidney failure and needed a transplant. Through it all, she’s just been amazing — she deserved something like this.”
Noah Niznik, a St. Louis-native who pitches for the team, told St. Louis on the Air that while he was a little skeptical about trying out for the team at first, the experience has been like no other.
“You know, it's surreal. I mean, it really doesn't feel real yet. I think once you know, I step foot in the stadium – on that field – I think it'll probably hit," he said "It's just exciting. There's really no other way to put it. It's really just a dream come true.”
The Party Animals started the night off with a two-run home run in the top of the first from Bryson Bloomer. The offensive heat from the boys in pink was dominant all night, but it was ultimately the Bananas who ran away with a 4-2 win.
One of the biggest surprises of the night? Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s return to the mound.