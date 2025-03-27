Photos: St. Louis Cardinals' opening day finds fans optimistic about the future

The St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day brought thousands of fans to Busch Stadium, all of them hopeful for a return to baseball glory.
Troy Reider, of New Baden, and his father-in-law, Matt Fingerhut, of Maryville, were two of the hundreds who fought drizzling rain for Ballpark Village’s pregame rally. Reider said the duo have been regulars at opening day “forever.” This time, they dressed up in Cardinals onesies.
"The excitement. The people. It's just a happy place to be," Reider said. “When I walk into Busch Stadium, I get chills, and I have for the last 40 years. That's why I keep going."
It’s been a rough few years for the Cardinals.
The team missed the playoffs the last two seasons — just the third time in the past century the Cardinals had to watch the postseason from their couches. Some staff recently confided to reporters that the team has lost its way, pointing to struggles in player development, an overreliance on high-priced veterans draining the payroll and persistent pitching issues.
“It’s not fun anymore," said Cardinals Hall of Fame center fielder Jim Edmonds during an interview with 101 ESPN last month. "Even the security guard’s like: ‘Hey, might not be a good time.’ I’m like, ‘Fine with me, I don’t need to be in there.’”
Despite the challenges, the Redbird faithful remain hopeful for the team’s future and see opening day as an opportunity to celebrate old traditions, begin new ones, and remain optimistic.
“We’ve got some good young players coming up, and we’ve got just enough experience in the background,” said Andy Davis, of Rolla. He traveled to Busch Stadium to celebrate his birthday with his daughter Laura Davis, of Olathe, Kansas. “I think [the Cardinals] are more focused [on playing together] than on the loss of big names.”
Fingerhut said he doesn’t worry too much whether Cardinals win or lose — they’re growing, and that’s what matters to him. “We expect them to go to the playoffs every year, which is impossible,” he said. “It’s just a fun game to watch whether they win or lose.”
Lashea Anthony, of Bevo Mill, has been coming to opening day for four or five years — but this year is the first of a new tradition: enjoying it with her son and daughter. For the kids, they were most excited to skip school.
“It means everything. When my family can come down and have fun, it makes it even better,” Anthony said. She doesn’t let the team’s past few shaky years get to her. “We [are] never giving up on the Cardinals.”
See photos from the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day below: