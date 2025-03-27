Photos: St. Louis Cardinals' opening day finds fans optimistic about the future

The St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day brought thousands of fans to Busch Stadium, all of them hopeful for a return to baseball glory.

Troy Reider, of New Baden, and his father-in-law, Matt Fingerhut, of Maryville, were two of the hundreds who fought drizzling rain for Ballpark Village’s pregame rally. Reider said the duo have been regulars at opening day “forever.” This time, they dressed up in Cardinals onesies.

"The excitement. The people. It's just a happy place to be," Reider said. “When I walk into Busch Stadium, I get chills, and I have for the last 40 years. That's why I keep going."

It’s been a rough few years for the Cardinals.

The team missed the playoffs the last two seasons — just the third time in the past century the Cardinals had to watch the postseason from their couches. Some staff recently confided to reporters that the team has lost its way , pointing to struggles in player development, an overreliance on high-priced veterans draining the payroll and persistent pitching issues.

“It’s not fun anymore," said Cardinals Hall of Fame center fielder Jim Edmonds during an interview with 101 ESPN last month. "Even the security guard’s like: ‘Hey, might not be a good time.’ I’m like, ‘Fine with me, I don’t need to be in there.’”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Troy Reider, of New Baden, center right, and Matt Fingerhut, of Maryville, left, cheer during a St. Louis Cardinals opening day rally at Ballpark Village on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Despite the challenges, the Redbird faithful remain hopeful for the team’s future and see opening day as an opportunity to celebrate old traditions, begin new ones, and remain optimistic.

“We’ve got some good young players coming up, and we’ve got just enough experience in the background,” said Andy Davis, of Rolla. He traveled to Busch Stadium to celebrate his birthday with his daughter Laura Davis, of Olathe, Kansas. “I think [the Cardinals] are more focused [on playing together] than on the loss of big names.”

Fingerhut said he doesn’t worry too much whether Cardinals win or lose — they’re growing, and that’s what matters to him. “We expect them to go to the playoffs every year, which is impossible,” he said. “It’s just a fun game to watch whether they win or lose.”

Lashea Anthony, of Bevo Mill, has been coming to opening day for four or five years — but this year is the first of a new tradition: enjoying it with her son and daughter. For the kids, they were most excited to skip school.

“It means everything. When my family can come down and have fun, it makes it even better,” Anthony said. She doesn’t let the team’s past few shaky years get to her. “We [are] never giving up on the Cardinals.”

See photos from the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Cardinals fans fill the stands as the team takes on the Minnesota Twins during an opening day matchup.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium’s rainy track before the Cardinals’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe waves to the crowd during the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) embraces Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith during the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day introductions before taking on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jamie Eichhorn and Kevin Hughes, both of St. Louis, boo Cardinals executive John Mozeliak on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader is introduced before the game.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The national anthem plays Thursday before the game at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray launches the ball during the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker reacts as teammate Lars Nootbaar smashes a home run against the Minnesota Twins.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinals outfielders Lars Nootbaar, left, and Jordan Walker celebrate a home run against the Minnesota Twins.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tina Gilbert, left, and John Gilbert, both of Columbus, Ohio, wait out a rain delay Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isaac Honey, left, and his dad, Justin Honey, both of Joplin, wait out a rain delay Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Tyler Buysee takes a selfie alongside Kelly Buysee, left, and St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird during an opening day rally at Ballpark Village.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Diane Miller, of Ste. Genevieve, shows off her custom-made opening day hat on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Donna Moomaw, left, of Stewardson, Illinois; Sonia Granados and Laurie Ann Mrad, both of Maryland Heights, get hyped during a St. Louis Cardinals opening day rally at Ballpark Village on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals team photographer Ben Munson busts a move during a rally at Ballpark Village.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III, left, announces a trivia question for fans while next to sports announcing personality Todd Thomas during a St. Louis Cardinals opening day rally.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dionne Franklin, of St. John, throws her arms in the air as T-shirts go flying.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Christy Houston holds Zach, her 2-year-old son, as it begins to rain alongside her husband, John Houston, all of Peoria, Illinois, during the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening day festivities on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mary Beth Webb, of Bridgeton, throws her hands in the air as the energy climbs during a St. Louis Cardinals opening day rally.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Mark Pilkenton, Joe Burian, Greg Burian and Scott Winkelmann, all of west St. Louis County, celebrate opening day.