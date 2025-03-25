St. Louis Cardinals reach major ad deal with online sports betting company

An English sports betting company has reached a major sponsorship deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

As of Monday, bet365 is the official mobile sports betting partner of the team. The financial terms and length of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome bet365 as the club’s official mobile sports betting partner,” team President Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. “This partnership adds a new and exciting element to the fan experience which can be activated at Busch Stadium or any place that fans watch and follow Cardinals baseball.”

Bet365 will have advertising throughout Busch Stadium as well as on the radio and online. An all-inclusive section of the park will now be known as the bet365 bridge.

The company said it was “excited to bring a world class mobile sports betting experience to the Show-Me State.”

Missouri voters legalized sports betting in November. State gaming regulators said they will start accepting license applications on May 15. The regulations governing sports betting will take effect Aug. 30. Wagering must begin by Dec. 1.

