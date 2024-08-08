Jeremy Boyer's organ playing is a hit at Cardinals and Blues games — and on TikTok

Jeremy Boyer doesn’t take a glove or stick to play at Cardinals and Blues games, but he’s an integral part of the experience. The long-time musician plays the organ, hyping up fans and trolling other teams with classic tunes and viral hits.

He’s also made a name for himself on TikTok, racking up millions of views for his in-game renditions of songs from pop-artists like Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

At a Cardinals game last month, he took a suggestion from his teenage daughter and played Missouri star Chappel Roan’s song “Hot to Go” to the amusement of thousands of TikTok fans.

For the past 13 seasons with the Cardinals, Boyer has continued a tradition that’s been around since the 1940s, when the ballpark organ made its debut into professional baseball at Wrigley Field in Chicago. But in recent years, some Major League Baseball teams have cut the traditional instrument.

That’s one reason Boyer infuses his game-day routines with pop-songs.

“One of the things that keeps the organ relevant is keeping it relevant with the times. You know, I might still play something from the Great American Songbook at a Cardinals game, but I want to interact with young fans too,” Boyer told St. Louis on the Air.

Boyer has also been with the Blues for 18 seasons, playing through thrilling moments like the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship.

When he is not on a field or an ice rink, Boyer is playing at weddings, masses or Sunday school at St. Francis of Assisi Church in south St. Louis County. While it’s not so different from a sports game, he said playing at church allows him to use his voice.

“There's people who only know me for doing Blues or Cardinals who will hear me singing like [and] I have to explain to them that I was actually a vocal music major in college and that's kind of my bread and butter,” he said.

To hear some of Jeremy Boyer’s organ performances and to learn how he trolls other teams, listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube, or click the play button below.

Jeremy Boyer's organ playing is a hit at Cardinals and Blues games — and on TikTok Listen • 23:14

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.