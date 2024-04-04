Photos: St. Louis Cardinals fans brave brisk weather for winning home opener

Thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans packed into Busch Stadium as the team defeated the Miami Marlins, 8-5, during the team's home opener on Thursday.

Prior to first pitch, fans donned in red enjoyed a live band under overcast skies at Kiener Plaza. A few blocks away at Ballpark Village, an emcee led cheers and gave away t-shirts.

A few steps from the Stan Musial statue in front of Busch Stadium, season ticket-holder Doris Groby sat with her husband and waited for their daughter to arrive.

“We just love it. Love it, love it, love it.” she said of the home opener. “I mean it’s great entertainment, there’s always sights, there’s always great going on with the game or the players. We just love it. Go Cards.”

St. Louis fans remain hopeful after their last-place finish in Major League Baseball’s National League Central last season.

“It really depends how everybody does this year, and how management takes care of it – or the upper management,” said Jimmy Mecker, sitting behind home plate as the Cardinals finished batting practice. "Pitching, and let’s hope everybody makes a clean recovery from off the [injured reserve list].”

St. Louis plays the Marlins again Saturday and Sunday before welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies next week.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio “Taco” Perez, of Roxana, Ill., wears a top hat adorned with St. Louis Cardinals pins on Thursday before the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio People wait in line before gates open on Thursday before the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio People pass a Bob Gibson Statue on Thursday before the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis Cardinals fan waits in line while wearing a taped-over Jordan Walker jersey on Thursday before the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Sherry Koehler takes a photo of her daughter, Aaleyiah Koehler, 11, with St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird on Thursday before the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio People line up to purchase tickets on Thursday before the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A woman wears a clear backpack carrying pretzels and a woman sports St. Louis Cardinals earrings on Thursday before the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A parent carries a child on their shoulders on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Ashlee Davidson, 34, Averie Davidson, 4, Adeline Davidson, 7, and Greg Davidson, 37, of Rosalie, try to stay warm in the stands as they watch batting practice on Thursday before the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch batting practice on Thursday before the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals center field Victor Scott II (#11) reaches to sign a hat on Thursday before the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins stand for the singing of the U.S. National Anthem on Thursday during St. Louis’ home opener at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The Budweiser Clydesdales arrive on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Fans try to stay warm on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (#31) throws the ball on Thursday during St. Louis’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The St. Louis Cardinals dugout watches their home opener against the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera (#48) watches a strike on Thursday during the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A fan wraps themselves in warm clothing and a blanket on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Michael Siani (#63) swings at a ball on Thursday during the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Fans celebrate St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (#18) hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A fan keeps a scorebook on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matthew Liberatore (#52) exits the bullpen on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A fan holds a sign reading, “Jordan Walker 4 President” on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (#31) launches a ball on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A fan cheers on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (#18) jumps for a catch in the top of the 5th inning on Thursday as the team takes on the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinal fans celebrate scoring a run on Thursday during the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans celebrate scoring a run on Thursday during the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis Cardinals fan raises a foam finger on Thursday during the team’s home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Fredbird, St. Louis Cardinals’ mascot, runs onto the field with after the team defeated the Miami Marlins, 8-5, on Thursday at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.