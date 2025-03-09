© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Drake dominates Bradley, clinching third straight NCAA tournament appearance

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published March 9, 2025 at 8:02 PM CDT
The Drake Bulldogs slap their name on the Missouri Valley Conference championship bracket after defeating the Bradley Braves, 63-48, and securing their third consecutive NCAA March Madness tournament appearance on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs are headed back to the Big Dance after clinching the Missouri Valley Conference's Arch Madness title with a decisive 63-48 victory over the Bradley Braves.

In the game, Bradley started strong, dominating the paint and scoring their first 12 points inside. However, Drake responded with solid defense and held Bradley scoreless over the final 4:02 of the first half. The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 31-27 lead, led by Stirtz, who had 12 points, while Bradley's Darius Hannah scored nine. In the second half, Drake's defense stifled the Braves, driving a Bradley scoring drought that helped the Bulldogs pull away and secure the win.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based team set a school record for wins with a 30-3 record. But, the team’s success was uncertain under first-year head coach Ben McCollum.

Bradley was heavily favored to take the conference title in a preseason survey of coaches, media, and sports information directors — but the prediction didn’t materialize. Last week, Drake claimed the MVC regular season title.

“A lot of people doubted us, and we came up with that chip on our shoulder every game this season,” said Drake junior guard Bennett Stirtz, the MVC Player of the Year. “It was just a little extra motivation.”

Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) slams home a dunk during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Ben Denly, Ben Jarchow, Zakaryya Osman and Alex Carr hype up as the Drake Bulldogs are introduced during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Stirtz led the Bulldogs to the win with 24 points — his 18th 20-plus-scoring game of the season and 31st in his career. Stirtz is the only player in the NCAA this season who scored more than 600 points, nabbing 631.

McCollum, the former Northwest Missouri State head basketball coach, said he wasn’t necessarily focused on making the NCAA March Madness tournament in his first year — just building a program with a strong foundation.

“I think we've done that,” he said. “I think we've done it with the right kids, and most importantly, and obviously, we're fortunate enough to win too.”

Sunday’s game marked the fifth consecutive year that Drake reached the tournament championship game. The Bulldogs will make the school's eighth March Madness appearance and their third straight. The Southern Illinois Salukis are the only other MVC team to three-peat the conference tournament with titles from 1993-95.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars won the school’s first-ever appearance in the tournament by capturing the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament's automatic bid on Saturday night against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The complete 68-team tournament field, along with where the teams will play, will be revealed by CBS on March 16 at 5 p.m.

See photos from the Missouri Valley Conference championship game below:

Drake Bulldogs mascot Griff II sports his basketball costume during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Cam Manyawu (1) dunks the ball during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs fans cheer after the team scores a basket against the Bradley Braves during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Cam Manyawu (1) loses the ball while under pressure from the Bradley Braves during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs head coach Ben McCollum reacts after a call during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Isaiah Jackson (4) attempts to keep the ball from Bradley Braves guard Zek Montgomery (3) during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bradley Braves forward Darius Hannah (35) slams the ball in during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bradley Braves fans cheer during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Tavion Banks (6) attempts to get a hold of the ball while being pushed by Bradley Braves forward Darius Hannah (35) during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bradley Braves head coach Brian Wardle reacts to an official’s call during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Drake Bulldogs pep band member turns his back to the Bradley Braves being introduced during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Tavion Banks (6) pushes the ball up the court while under Bradley Braves pressure during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs junior advertising major Zakaryya Osman throws spirit fingers up as a player takes a free throw during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Tavion Banks (6) and Bradley Braves forward Darius Hannah (35) tussle for the ball during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Tavion Banks (6) reacts to a foul call against him during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Bradley Braves guard Jaquan Johnson (22) drives the ball ups he court while under pressure from Drake Bulldogs guard Mitch Mascari (22) and guard Tavion Banks (6) during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) slam dunks during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Mitch Mascari (22) throws up a #1 gesture as time expires during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Frank Ursini, a Drake University alumni from Glenview, Ill., cheers during the Missouri Valley Conference championship between the Drake Bulldogs and Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Nate Ferguson (24) embraces head coach Ben McCollum after defeating the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs stack Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion hats on head coach Ben McCollum after defeating the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs guard Mitch Mascari (22) looks to the video board after defeating the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs show love to their mascot Griff II after defeating the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Daniel Abreu (54) celebrates defeating the Bradley Braves with fans during the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Daniel Abreu (54) rejoices while cutting down the net for defeating the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs punch their 3rd conservative March Madness ticket after defeating the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Enterprise Center.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
