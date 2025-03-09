Photos: Drake dominates Bradley, clinching third straight NCAA tournament appearance

The Drake Bulldogs are headed back to the Big Dance after clinching the Missouri Valley Conference's Arch Madness title with a decisive 63-48 victory over the Bradley Braves.
In the game, Bradley started strong, dominating the paint and scoring their first 12 points inside. However, Drake responded with solid defense and held Bradley scoreless over the final 4:02 of the first half. The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 31-27 lead, led by Stirtz, who had 12 points, while Bradley's Darius Hannah scored nine. In the second half, Drake's defense stifled the Braves, driving a Bradley scoring drought that helped the Bulldogs pull away and secure the win.
The Des Moines, Iowa-based team set a school record for wins with a 30-3 record. But, the team’s success was uncertain under first-year head coach Ben McCollum.
“A lot of people doubted us, and we came up with that chip on our shoulder every game this season,” said Drake junior guard Bennett Stirtz, the MVC Player of the Year. “It was just a little extra motivation.”
Stirtz led the Bulldogs to the win with 24 points — his 18th 20-plus-scoring game of the season and 31st in his career. Stirtz is the only player in the NCAA this season who scored more than 600 points, nabbing 631.
McCollum, the former Northwest Missouri State head basketball coach, said he wasn’t necessarily focused on making the NCAA March Madness tournament in his first year — just building a program with a strong foundation.
“I think we've done that,” he said. “I think we've done it with the right kids, and most importantly, and obviously, we're fortunate enough to win too.”
Sunday’s game marked the fifth consecutive year that Drake reached the tournament championship game. The Bulldogs will make the school's eighth March Madness appearance and their third straight. The Southern Illinois Salukis are the only other MVC team to three-peat the conference tournament with titles from 1993-95.