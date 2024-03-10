© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Drake Bulldogs chop down Indiana State Sycamores in Arch Madness title game

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz,
Eric Lee
Published March 10, 2024 at 7:15 PM CDT
Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Kevin Overton (1) reacts after a call on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Kevin Overton (1) reacts after a call on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

The Drake Bulldogs once again captured the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness championship, punching their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

Drake’s scrappy second-half, 84-80, victory against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center marks the third MVC men’s basketball championship in the team’s history. The Bulldogs are now 28-6 on the season. This post-season run will be the team’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance — most recently in 2023, where they fell to the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first round.

“I’m going to take this all in with my family, my team. You know, relax for a couple of days because my body’s gonna hurt,” said Drake sophomore guard Conor Enright after the tournament awards ceremony on Sunday. “Then [we’re] getting ready because we want some redemption from March Madness last year.”

The Bulldogs were seeded second in the conference going into Arch Madness and defeated the Evansville Purple Aces and Northern Iowa Panthers to play the Indiana State Sycamores in the championship game.

Drake Bulldogs guard/forward Tucker DeVries, the two-time MVC Player of the Year, scored 27 points and added seven rebounds in the winning effort. He walked away with MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for the second consecutive year.

Drake Head Coach Darian DeVries earned his 150th victory during a six-year run with the program. He has guided the Bulldogs to four straight MVC Tournament championship games and led the team to a 13-3 record in MVC Tournament play.

“The kids fought hard from where we were in the summertime with 10 new guys,” DeVries said after the game. “I thought it was incredible leadership through our veterans we had, but also all the new guys buying in and believing in what we were doing and how you get there.”

The Indiana State Sycamores, under head coach Josh Schertz, are hoping for an at-large bid to Big Dance with their 28-5 record. If they’re left out, they would be one of the first schools with a Top 30 NET ranking in NCAA history to be passed up. The Sycamores were nationally ranked for the first time since 1978-79 in the middle of their season, until back-to-back losses against Illinois State and Southern Illinois.

“Indiana State is an incredible basketball team and they deserve to be in the NCAA tournament,” DeVries said. “There’s no question about that.”

The NCAA March Madness selection show can be streamed on Sunday, March 17 on CBS at 5 p.m. central — or following the conclusion of the Big Ten championship game if it runs later.

See photos from the championship game by St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Lee: 

Vince Kenney, director of the Drake Bulldogs Pep Band, sings along to a song before a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game against Indiana State University on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs Pep Band Director Vince Kenney sings along to a song before the team's Arch Madness championship matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Fans gather before a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game between Drake University and Indiana State University on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fans gather before the Arch Madness championship between the Drake Bulldogs and Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
An Indiana State University fan wears an alumni chain and Ann Alvarado, 44, of Dallas, Texas, wears an earring of her son, Drake Bulldogs guard Atin Wright on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An Indiana State University fan sports an alumni chain and Ann Alvarado, 44, of Dallas, Texas, wears an earring of her son, Drake Bulldogs guard Atin Wright on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Drake Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (22_ high-fives fans before they play the Indiana State Sycamores in the Arch Madness championship on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (22) high-fives fans before they play the Indiana State Sycamores in the Arch Madness championship on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries greets a fan before taking on the Indiana States Sycamores on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries greets a fan before taking on the Indiana States Sycamores on Sunday at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.
The Drake Bulldogs gather before taking the court against the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs gather before taking the court against the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.

Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) attempt to keep the ball from Drake Bulldogs defense on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) attempts to keep the ball from Drake Bulldogs defense on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
A fan watches as Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Colby Garland (3) goes for a basket Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A fan watches as Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Colby Garland (3) goes for a basket Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) attempts to block a basketball attempt by Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) attempts to block a basketball attempt by Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila (21) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Drake Bulldogs Head Coach Darian DeVries calls out to this team as they play the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs Head Coach Darian DeVries calls out to this team as they play the Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center.
Drake Bulldogs redshirt sophomore guard Conor Enright (4) reacts after a three-point basket on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs redshirt sophomore guard Conor Enright (4) reacts after a three-point basket on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell (3) looks ahead as Sycamore guard Isaiah Swope (2) takes the ball on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State guard Ryan Conwell (3) looks ahead as guard Isaiah Swope (2) takes the ball on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Drake Bulldogs in downtown St. Louis.
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Indiana State cheerleader Lauren Murphy looks towards a video board as the Sycamores battle it out with the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State cheerleader Lauren Murphy looks towards a video board as the Sycamores battle it out with the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center.
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) attempts to block an Indiana State basket on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) attempts to block an Indiana State basket on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Indiana State junior guard Julian Larry (1) attempts to block Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Kevin Overton (1) on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State junior guard Julian Larry (1) attempts to block Drake Bulldogs freshman guard Kevin Overton (1) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship in downtown St. Louis.
A Drake Bulldogs fan watches as the game clock runs down on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Tiffany Brooks, of Oklahoma City, Ok., watches as the game clock runs down on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center.
Drake Bulldogs Conor Enright (4) extends a hand to graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs Conor Enright (4) extends a hand to graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores.
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) lines up a free throw on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) lines up a free throw on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
The Indiana State Sycamores and Drake Bulldogs play on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Indiana State Sycamores and Drake Bulldogs play on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
A Drake Bulldogs fan is lifted during the “Simba Cam” on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship game against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Drake Bulldogs fan is lifted during the “Simba Cam” on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship game.
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State fans cheer on the Sycamores as they take on the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
The Drake Bulldogs celebrate as they defeat the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs celebrate as they defeat the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Indiana State junior guard Jayson Kent (20) reacts after losing to the Drake Bulldogs, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Indiana State junior guard Jayson Kent (20) reacts after losing to the Drake Bulldogs, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) embraces Indiana State junior guard Jayson Kent (20) reacts after the Bulldogs defeated the Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs graduate forward Darnell Brodie (51) embraces Indiana State junior guard Jayson Kent (20) reacts after the Bulldogs defeated the Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
The Drake Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Drake Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship in downtown St. Louis.
Griff II, the Drake Bulldogs mascot, stands in with he team after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Griff II, the Drake Bulldogs mascot, stands in with he team after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship.
Drake Bulldogs junior guard/forward Tucker DeVries cuts down the net after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs junior guard/forward Tucker DeVries cuts down the net after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Drake Bulldogs junior guard/forward Tucker DeVries signs the shirt of Meet Patel, 22, of Round Lake, Ill., after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Drake Bulldogs junior guard/forward Tucker DeVries signs the shirt of Meet Patel, 22, of Round Lake, Ill., after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores, 84-80, on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness championship in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is a photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Brian Munoz
Eric Lee
Eric Lee is a photojournalist at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Eric Lee
