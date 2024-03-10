Photos: Drake Bulldogs chop down Indiana State Sycamores in Arch Madness title game

The Drake Bulldogs once again captured the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness championship, punching their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.
Drake’s scrappy second-half, 84-80, victory against the Indiana State Sycamores at the Enterprise Center marks the third MVC men’s basketball championship in the team’s history. The Bulldogs are now 28-6 on the season. This post-season run will be the team’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance — most recently in 2023, where they fell to the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first round.
“I’m going to take this all in with my family, my team. You know, relax for a couple of days because my body’s gonna hurt,” said Drake sophomore guard Conor Enright after the tournament awards ceremony on Sunday. “Then [we’re] getting ready because we want some redemption from March Madness last year.”
The Bulldogs were seeded second in the conference going into Arch Madness and defeated the Evansville Purple Aces and Northern Iowa Panthers to play the Indiana State Sycamores in the championship game.
Drake Bulldogs guard/forward Tucker DeVries, the two-time MVC Player of the Year, scored 27 points and added seven rebounds in the winning effort. He walked away with MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for the second consecutive year.
Drake Head Coach Darian DeVries earned his 150th victory during a six-year run with the program. He has guided the Bulldogs to four straight MVC Tournament championship games and led the team to a 13-3 record in MVC Tournament play.
“The kids fought hard from where we were in the summertime with 10 new guys,” DeVries said after the game. “I thought it was incredible leadership through our veterans we had, but also all the new guys buying in and believing in what we were doing and how you get there.”
The Indiana State Sycamores, under head coach Josh Schertz, are hoping for an at-large bid to Big Dance with their 28-5 record. If they’re left out, they would be one of the first schools with a Top 30NET ranking in NCAA history to be passed up. The Sycamores were nationally ranked for the first time since 1978-79 in the middle of their season, until back-to-back losses against Illinois State and Southern Illinois.
“Indiana State is an incredible basketball team and they deserve to be in the NCAA tournament,” DeVries said. “There’s no question about that.”
The NCAA March Madness selection show can be streamed on Sunday, March 17 on CBS at 5 p.m. central — or following the conclusion of the Big Ten championship game if it runs later.
See photos from the championship game by St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Lee: