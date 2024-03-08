Photos: Arch Madness marks an annual pilgrimage for the basketball hopeful

Each March, downtown St. Louis comes alive with the buzz of basketball.

The Missouri Valley Conference has hosted its men’s basketball championship in the Gateway to the West for more than three decades. Founded in 1907, the MVC is the second longest-running conference next to the Big Ten.

While the conference’s current membership looks a bit different than their founding group — Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington University — one thing is certain: the basketball faithful who attend the tournament say the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Big Dance makes their trek worth it year after year.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Eric Lee and Brian Munoz asked them what makes the annual March basketball craze and their teams so special.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Jim Meis, 48, of Dunlap, Ill., on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "A good friend of mine has been coming for 23 years in a row now... and I've been coming ever since," he said. "We go to every session. We go to every game and it's beer, basketball, sleep, repeat."

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Martha Jackson, 66, along with her grandchildren Mason, 7, Kline, 3, all of Olympia Fields, Ill., Judith Menuey, 65, of Pottersville, S.C., and Jennifer Corneilson, 56, of Murray, Ky., on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "We're a small community, but we have a big basketball team," said Corneilson. "We love following the team and they kind of become our family."

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Terra Herron, 48, of Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "It's just so fun to interact with all the different fans from all across all the Valley schools," she said while adding one of her favorite parts of the Drake fanbase is their bulldog mascot, Griff.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Emily Walter, of Erie, Penn., and Alexis Ignatin, of Nolensville, Tenn., on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Dylan Chambers, 21, of Metropolis, Ill., and Fred Baker, of Streator, Ill., on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "The people you meet at the hotel, and the fans, all the fans are all friendly people," Baker said of the tournament he's attended on and off for the last three decades. "It's just a good atmosphere."

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Lynn Adams, of Terre Haute, Ind., holds her granddaughter, Penny, 2, Brian Pauly, 43, of Mason City, Iowa, and Josh Lee holds his son Easton, 4, both of Carterville, Ill., on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "I've got a passion for basketball anyway and for you know ISU, but I love the Missouri Valley. I liked the underdogs," said Adams. "I like that we are not ever considered, you know, as good as the other ones. But, then when we go to the Dance our teams always advance most of the time. It's just exciting."

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Dylan Symons, 24, of Tower Grove South, and Alison Staples, 37, of St. Louis, on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "I love college basketball to start with. My husband and I have been going here since we were in college," Staples said of attending the conference tournament for almost 20 years. "It's always a great environment, always a great level of competition."

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Jim French, 78, of Kokomo, Ind., Court French, 50, of Westfield, Ind., Wes Cutler, 23, of Austin, Texas, Mike and Theresa Sciarroni, of Blacklick, Ohio on Thursday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. "This Missouri Valley Conference tournament named 'Arch Madness' just makes this all even more special," Mark Sciarroni said. "It just really comes down to... all the crazy things that just started happening... all the underdogs that started upsetting the favorites. Just [shows] how the kids achieved way over their ability and just magical things happen this time of year."