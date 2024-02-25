Photos: St. Louis City SC kicks off MLS home opener with draw against Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City S.C. opened up their 2024 Major League Soccer season home opener with a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in front of a sell-out crowd of 22,500 on Saturday night.

After a RLC goal in the 74th minute, St. Louis forward Samuel Adeniran responded with the equalizer in the 79th. Aderniran and Head Coach Bradley Carnell both acknowledged the RLC pressure on the team throughout the game.

“You never want to leave a game at 0 points — no matter what. No matter how bad or good you played,” Aderniran said after the match. “Getting a point against a tough opponent is very important. When you have the momentum of not losing, it helps you move forward.”

Despite the team’s challenges, Aderniran said there’s a drive with the St. Louis squad going into the club's second season. “We always keep fighting for the fans, keep fighting for the organization,” he said. “Being able to continue to fight even when you’re down is what’s most important because you’re going to find yourself down in this league a lot.”

City's next match will be against the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup on Tuesday.

See photographs from the game below from St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalist Eric Lee:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City S.C. President and General Manager Diego Gigliani delivers beer to Maggie O'Brien’s staff before St. Louis City SC’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: STL Santos members “Mickey Minaj,” "El Guapo," and "Super Santo" before St. Louis City SC’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Gus Purschke, 26, of Fenton, swings a stick at a piñata filled with whiskey, before St. Louis City SC’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday outside The Pepper Lounge in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Smino performs before St. Louis City SC’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis City S.C. supporter wears a neon necklace as they hold a beer before St. Louis City SC takes on Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The starting lineups for St. Louis City S.C. and Real Salt Lake enter with player escorts as flames erupt from a pyrotechnic machine on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: St. Louis City S.C. players, Anthony Markanich, Njabulo Blom, João Klauss, and Eduard Löwen stand with their player escorts as they listen to the singing of the U.S. National Anthem during their match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Nick Lammering, better known as "T-Rav Man," cheers during the team’s match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio The starting lineup for St. Louis City S.C. huddle during their match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Real Salt Lake celebrates a goal scored by RLC forward Cristian Arango (#9) on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis City S.C. supporter watches anxiously ahead of a corner kick against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City S.C. defender Tomas Totland (#14) stops an attacking play against Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (#8) during their match on Saturday at CITYPARK in Downtown West. The teams drew during their first match of the 2024 MLS season.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City S.C. midfielder Christopher Durkin (#8) attempts to pass the ball as Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (#8) applies pressure on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Real Salt Lake midfielder Andres Gomez (#11) and St. Louis City S.C. defender Joakim Nilsson (#4) watch as St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki (#1) deflects a shot attempt during their match on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City S.C. defender Joshua Yaro (#15) is acknowledged after a defensive play by St. Louis City S.C. defender Joakim Nilsson (#4) during their match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City S.C. forward Samuel Adeniran (#16) shoots and scores against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at CityPark in Downtown West.