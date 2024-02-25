Photos: St. Louis City SC kicks off MLS home opener with draw against Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City S.C. opened up their 2024 Major League Soccer season home opener with a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in front of a sell-out crowd of 22,500 on Saturday night.
After a RLC goal in the 74th minute, St. Louis forward Samuel Adeniran responded with the equalizer in the 79th. Aderniran and Head Coach Bradley Carnell both acknowledged the RLC pressure on the team throughout the game.
“You never want to leave a game at 0 points — no matter what. No matter how bad or good you played,” Aderniran said after the match. “Getting a point against a tough opponent is very important. When you have the momentum of not losing, it helps you move forward.”
Despite the team’s challenges, Aderniran said there’s a drive with the St. Louis squad going into the club's second season. “We always keep fighting for the fans, keep fighting for the organization,” he said. “Being able to continue to fight even when you’re down is what’s most important because you’re going to find yourself down in this league a lot.”
City's next match will be against the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup on Tuesday.
See photographs from the game below from St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalist Eric Lee: