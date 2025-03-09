SIUE claims first-ever berth in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars held top-seeded Southeast Missouri State to just 28% shooting from the field, claiming their first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 69-48 win over the Redhawks in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game Saturday night in Evansville, Ind.

“It’s just special,” SIUE head coach Brian Barone said after the game. “When I was a little kid, I was able to go to Park City, Utah, and see my dad [former Creighton head coach Tony Barone] beat New Mexico and lose to Seton Hall. ... I know the memory and the impact it had on me as a child of a coach.”

Collinsville native Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars (22-11) with 20 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer. Taylor has 1,952 career points at SIUE and won tournament MVP honors with his performance.

“It means the world to me,” Taylor said. “Two years ago, I got hurt right out there on that court.

“He [Barone] always believed in me and never gave up on me, even when I was injured, and he knew I could do this.”

“He [Taylor] should be the all-time leading scorer in school history,” Barone said. “I’m not sure anyone is going to be wearing No. 3 again as long as I’m head coach.”

SIUE led SEMO 35-24 at halftime, but the Redhawks (21-12) rallied to tie the game at 38. The Cougars then used a 16-0 run to pull away for good.

Ring Malith and Brien Taylor II scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Malith and Myles Thompson joined Ray’Sean Taylor on the OVC All-Tournament team.

Rob Martin led SEMO with 18 points.

The Cougars will have a week off before they learn their NCAA tournament seeding and destination. The bracket will be revealed at 5 p.m. March 16.

