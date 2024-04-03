© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Brian Moline was named editor for the education and business/economic development beats in March, 2023. He came to St. Louis Public Radio after serving as the Morning Edition host and Managing Editor at Illinois Public Media in Urbana, Ill. His Missouri roots include graduating from Truman State University and marrying a native of Warrenton. He appreciates the passion of St. Louis baseball fans, despite being a lifelong backer of the Chicago Cubs.

