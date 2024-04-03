Brian MolineEditor
Brian Moline was named editor for the education and business/economic development beats in March, 2023. He came to St. Louis Public Radio after serving as the Morning Edition host and Managing Editor at Illinois Public Media in Urbana, Ill. His Missouri roots include graduating from Truman State University and marrying a native of Warrenton. He appreciates the passion of St. Louis baseball fans, despite being a lifelong backer of the Chicago Cubs.
Lack of money and respect as well as an increasing workload has teachers thinking about leaving the profession, the Illinois Education Association survey finds.
The longtime home of Famous-Barr’s flagship store has been vacant since 2013. The city had it condemned last year.
The sports broadcast group that carried the Cardinals under the Bally brand made the announcement Wednesday during a bankruptcy court hearing.
There have been at least 20 threats since St. Louis Public Radio began keeping track about two weeks ago. They are taking a toll on area students, teachers and law enforcement.
The Friday protest outside Ferguson police headquarters, which was peaceful most of the night, turned violent just before midnight.
The protesters blocked the parade route for a little over an hour on Sunday. They were protesting the parade because Boeing, which supplies weapons to Israel, is a major sponsor of the event.
Bally Sports Midwest went dark for Comcast Xfinity customers on May 1. A reporter on the story says the dispute is just “the head of the snake” when it comes to Major League Baseball and television rights.
Big changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid have caused delays in getting necessary information to both colleges and families.
Proposition W will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to sell bonds to fund federally mandated sewer improvements, while Proposition S will raise property taxes to fund more than 500 sewer improvement projects over the next 20 years.
The Technology2030 report commissioned by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce shows the state ranks just 30th in tech job growth over the past five years, but that’s higher than all neighboring states.
Nearly 54% of UAW Local 2250 workers voted to reject the proposed deal, joining workers at several other auto plants who say it’s not enough.
If approved, the first funding formula increase since 2020 would cost taxpayers an additional $120 million.