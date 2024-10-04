© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis sues to seize Railway Exchange Building through eminent domain

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Moline
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:12 PM CDT
Workers deconstruct a decaying sky bridge going off the shuttered Railway Exchange Building last year in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Workers deconstruct a decaying sky bridge going off the shuttered Railway Exchange Building last year in downtown St. Louis.

The City of St. Louis is moving to acquire the long-vacant Railway Exchange Building downtown through eminent domain.

The city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority filed a petition Thursday in circuit court after being unable to agree on a purchase price with Hudson Holdings, which purchased the building in 2017.

The city had announced plans to move forward with eminent domain in July if they could not come to an agreement.

The vacant building has become a safety issue, said Neal Richardson, president and CEO of the St. Louis Development Corporation, which staffs the authority.

“Their not responding allows us to be able to move forward and take action,” he said. “That’s not our responsibility. Our responsibility as the City of St. Louis, as the St. Louis Development Corporation, ensure that we are protecting the safety of our community.”

He said the building has been valued at $6 million but has liens against it well above that amount.

The longtime home of Famous-Barr’s flagship store has been vacant since Macy’s closed its downtown location in 2013. The city had it condemned last year.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement that Florida-based Hudson Holdings has neglected the building.

“If you’re an absentee property owner, neglect is no longer welcome in the City of St. Louis,” she said.

Eric Schmid contributed reporting to this story.

Tags
News Briefs Railway Exchange BuildingDowntown St. LouisLand Clearance for Redevelopment AuthoritySt. Louis Development CorporationNeal RichardsonTishaura JonesTop Stories
Brian Moline
Brian Moline is an editor at St. Louis Public Radio, working on the education and business/economic development beats.
See stories by Brian Moline
Related Content