The Millennium Hotel downtown is being sold to the Gateway Arch Park Foundation

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT
A group of people walk along the Gateway Arch grounds as the Millennium Hotel is seen in the background on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Downtown St. Louis. The vacant building may be blighted and acquired by eminent domain.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Millennium Hotel seen from the Gateway Arch grounds last month in downtown St. Louis. The vacant building may be blighted and acquired through eminent domain.

The long-vacant Millennium Hotel in the heart of downtown St. Louis is set to have a new owner.

On Thursday, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation announced it is under contract to purchase the property on Fourth Street, which is sandwiched between the Gateway Arch grounds and Busch Stadium.

In a press release, the foundation said it will work with the city, the St. Louis Development Corporation and Greater St. Louis Inc. on a plan to redevelop the property, which has sat unused since 2014.

“The Foundation sees tremendous potential in revitalizing the Millennium site,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, in the release. “This project perfectly aligns with our mission to better connect Gateway Arch National Park and its surroundings to the rest of Downtown and nurture an experience that is vibrant, accessible, and memorable for both residents and visitors from around the world.”

The downtown hotel had been the subject of potential eminent domain use by the city as a ploy to spur the previous owner, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, to sell the property or put it to use.

It was listed for sale earlier this year with the commercial real estate firm JLL leading those efforts.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones welcomed the news.

“I’m grateful to Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Greater St. Louis, Inc. for their collaboration in making this happen,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our partnership to bring vibrant development to the cultural hub of the St. Louis region.”

Earlier this year, Jones had challenged SLDC and Greater St. Louis Inc. to develop plans for the Millennium Hotel and Railway Exchange buildings, which have both sat empty for years.
Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers business and economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.
