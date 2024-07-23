St. Louis wants to take control of dilapidated Railway Exchange Building

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and development officials announced plans Tuesday to take over the run-down Railway Exchange Building through a direct sale or through eminent domain.

Jones’ office sent a letter to the owners stating the city’s proposal to purchase the Railway Exchange building through the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority board. If the owners decline to take their offer, Jones said the city will move forward in acquiring the 22-story, 1.24 million-square-foot building through eminent domain.

“We have been moving aggressively to accelerate the process of securing Railway Exchange with the ultimate goal of stabilizing it for future redevelopment,” said Neal Richardson, St. Louis Development Corporation president and CEO. “While eminent domain is the solution of last resort, after lengthy conversations with interested developers and legal experts, it became clear that given the complex financing structure put in place through prior redevelopment initiatives and the nature and level of encumbrances on the property, the best way to move negotiations with all parties forward and acquire a clean title was to initiate eminent domain.”

The move isn’t a new one for a city attempting to grapple with its surplus of derelict properties. Earlier this year, Jones and the SLDC announced plans to address decay at the Millenium Hotel — another of the city’s downtrodden properties Jones’ tasked SLDC and Greater St. Louis Inc. to tackle earlier this year.

The Railway Exchange has been vacant since 2014 and has become a high-profile downtown building riddled with trespassing and other crime.

Last month, the security firm Citizens Guard Security — which had previous experience with the Railway Exchange — was hired by the St. Louis Department of Public Safety to secure both the main building and the adjacent parking garage by having a strong visible presence to try and deter crime.

“Through public-private partnerships, we’ve stopped the Railway Exchange Building from serving as a magnet for crime,” Jones said. “We’ve also put the owners on notice that neglect is no longer welcome in the City of St. Louis."

The building was originally the headquarters for Famous-Barr’s parent company May Department Stores Co., established in 1905. The company merged with Macy’s Inc. in 2005. The store at the site closed in 2013 and the T-REX co-working incubator — the only remaining tenant — left in 2014.

This is a developing story and will be updated.