Flyover Comedy Festival returns to St. Louis with Aziz Ansari this fall

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT
The 2025 Flyover Comedy Festival returns and will feature performances from Aziz Ansari (top left), Kym Whitley (top right), the Sklar Brothers (bottom left) and Beth Stelling (bottom right).
Flyover Comedy Festival
The 2025 Flyover Comedy Festival will feature performances from Aziz Ansari, top left; Kym Whitley, top right; the Sklar Brothers, bottom left, and Beth Stelling, bottom right.

The Flyover Comedy Festival will return to St. Louis this fall with headliners including Aziz Ansari, Kym Whitley and Kyle Kinane.

Beth Stelling, Dulcé Sloan and improv group “ASSSSCAT” will be on the main stage. The festival will also include a live taping of the comedy podcast “Dumb People Town,” co-hosted by the Sklar Brothers. The duo, made up of twins Randy and Jason Sklar, are from Creve Coeur.

The full lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, and festival organizers say it will include more than 150 acts. Previous headliners include Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Tig Notaro, Jeff Ross and Janelle James.

Shows will run Nov. 13-16. Tickets go on sale Aug. 21, with a presale starting Aug. 20.

Like previous years, performances will be held at venues across the St. Louis area, including the Pageant, the Improv Shop, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Hot Java Bar, Tropical Liqueurs and the Stifel Theatre.
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
