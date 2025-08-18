Animal Protective Association unveils design of north St. Louis County shelter

The Animal Protective Association of Missouri has closed on the the site of its next shelter in north St. Louis County and unveiled renderings of the facility.

APA North will be located at 11755 Benham Road and provide space for adoptions, veterinary services, community programs and pet-owner support services.

Construction on the facility will begin early next year and the APA projects phase one to be completed in 2027. The APA estimates the completed facility will serve thousands of pets and their owners every year.

“Expanding services to North County has been a strategic goal for the APA since 2017, and we couldn’t be more excited about moving forward with this project,” said Sarah Javier, APA president and CEO,” in a statement. “Our new campus represents a long-term investment in access, equity, and support for pet owners who have too often gone without nearby, affordable resources.”

Animal Protective Association of Missouri Phase one of the APA's shelter will provide vet services, spay and neuter, adoptions and pet and owner support programs.

The APA did not disclose how much it paid for the property and could not be reached immediately. St. Louis County real estate records show that the .92 acre land was appraised at $312,800 in 2025.

St. Louis County Council approved the rezoning for land for the shelter in July.

The APA had run the St. Louis County animal shelter from December 2022 to February 2025. The changeover caused anxiety among animal advocates because of the shelter’s past struggles under the county’s purview.