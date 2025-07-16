St. Louis County Council approves new APA animal shelter in north county

The St. Louis County Council approved a new Animal Protective Association shelter in north St. Louis County on Tuesday night.

The animal welfare organization, which has a shelter and veterinary clinic in Brentwood, has 18 months to submit a site development plan to the Planning Commission. The development will be located southwest of the intersection of Benham Road and Redman Road.

The preliminary plan includes remodeling and building an addition onto an existing building on Benham Road for the adoption center and accessory office space. A new 10,000-square-foot facility on Redman Road will contain an animal clinic, education center and outdoor dog park.

The bill the council passed approves this preliminary plan and rezones the site from a residential to a commercial district.

Five council members voted yes on the bill, and two were absent. During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s council meeting, nobody spoke for or against the measure.

The APA ran the county animal shelter from December 2022 to February 2025. Since its departure, the shelter has struggled with various issues but recently regained its license to operate.

This new shelter will be the APA’s only location besides its Brentwood facility.