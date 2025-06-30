St. Louis County animal shelter gets state license after three failed inspections

St. Louis County's animal shelter has finally received its license to operate.

County health officials announced Monday that its Animal Care and Control facility in Olivette had passed the needed Missouri inspection. The building had failed three previous inspections due to problems with its cleaning protocols and other deficiencies; if it had failed two more inspections after Monday, the state could have shut it down.

“We are excited to have obtained our license with the state and are ready to move forward, continuing our mission to find loving homes for every animal in our care,” Animal Care and Control Division Director Malik Johnson said in a statement.

Dr. Kannika Cunningham, the county’s health director, said the successful inspection was due to a team effort.

“From our kennel staff to the division director, everyone has been hands-on, cleaning and organizing to make sure every detail is in place,” she said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of our employees and their unwavering dedication to passing this inspection and securing our license.”

The county took back operation of the shelter from the Animal Protective Association earlier this year amid allegations that it had developed a secret plan to euthanize dogs to control population at the shelter. Cunningham would later admit that she had seen the proposal despite previous denials.

The shelter was forced to euthanize 19 dogs during a parvovirus outbreak that was not under control until May. Later that month, the facility failed its third inspection.