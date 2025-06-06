Sam Page wants $3M in Rams funds to help St. Louis County’s troubled animal shelter

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is calling on the county council to support its animal shelter with NFL settlement funds.

In a letter to council members Friday, Page requested legislation that would use $3 million of its Rams settlement to support “capital improvements, program development and various operational costs at the shelter.”

The letter cited needed upgrades, including to the shelter’s HVAC system and animal housing. He also wants to use the funds to support the department’s community programs.

“These programs improve the lives of animals in our care and provide DPH with the resources they need to support Animal Care and Control functions,” Page wrote.

Page’s request came a day after Department of Public Safety Director Kanika Cunningham sent a letter to Page asking for financial support.

The county regained control of the shelter from the Animal Protection Association in February. The shelter has been the source of controversy, including its largest parvovirus outbreak ever, which resulted in the shelter euthanizing 19 dogs. Cunningham said last week that the shelter euthanized the dogs without informing her. She said a human resources investigation is underway.

The council voted this week to subpoena 11 people regarding the controversies.

