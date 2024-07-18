New Marquette Park basketball courts bring more hoops to south St. Louis

South St. Louis residents who like basketball now have another option in their part of the city where they can play the game.

The city unveiled two new courts at Marquette Park in Dutchtown Thursday morning along with a couple of pickle ball courts. They represent the culmination of a years long vision from nearby residents, including Ben Robinson and Marcus Haskins, who both run Allies of Marquette Park.

“This used to be a tennis court that [we] used to bring our portable hoop inside the tennis court and have basketball games,” Haskins said. “Just to see this come to fruition from us growing up and being part of this [neighborhood], it feels so good.”

Historically, St. Louis has had few basketball courts in the south part of the city. These new ones follow additions at Tower Grove Park and Forest Park in recent years.

The courts at Marquette Park were already seeing action, including from a few teenagers who play on the nearby St. Mary’s High School basketball team.

“It feels very good,” said Gary Johnson, 16. “Instead of having to walk or drive all the way to the YMCA deep on the south side, you can come here just around the corner and get some basketball playing time in.”

Isaiah Huddleston, 17, agrees adding the courts give another place where they can build team chemistry.

“A lot of us live around the school,” he said. “It’ll be nice to just come out here and hoop whenever we can.”

The resurfaced courts are part of $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding that’s going to improvements in the park. St. Louis Mayor Tisharua Jones noted it’s the third set of new basketball courts she’s unveiled this year.

“These are part of changes that our communities can see and feel,” she said. “Parks like Marquette are an important piece to building safe and thriving neighborhoods.”

Jones added her administration has dedicated funding for a new fence around the Marquette Pool, a new playground in the park, and money to develop dozens of affordable homes near the park.

“These investments lead to a brighter future,” she said.

Third Ward Alderman Shane Cohn, who represents the area, praised local residents for maintaining the park and pushing for improvements to it.

“These things come together when community, government and resources come together,” he said. “It builds a more healthy, vibrant community for everyone.”