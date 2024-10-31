© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Charles County early voting to continue despite legal challenge

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Moline
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Residents come and vote at the St. Charles County early voting site in St. Peters on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Residents come and vote at the St. Charles County early voting site in St. Peters on Wednesday.

Early voting in St. Charles County will continue as scheduled, county election officials said Wednesday night, as a court weighs a legal challenge filed by a Republican committeeman.

Travis Heins of St. Peters alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that St. Charles County Elections Director Kurt Bahr improperly kept him from acting as a poll watcher or challenger at in-person early voting locations in St. Peters and Wentzville.

St. Charles Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pelikan granted Heins a hearing on his request for an emergency injunction Friday at 9 a.m.

The lawsuit says that Bahr would not allow Heins to act as a poll watcher at early voting locations because those ballots are not counted until election night.

However, Heins contends that Bahr said during a radio interview Tuesday on NewsTalkSTL (101.9 FM) that votes were actually being counted at early voting locations.

The lawsuit comes as St. Charles County has seen a record number of early voters so far, double the rate from 2020.
Tags
News Briefs St. Charles County2024 Missouri ElectionsEarly VotingKurt BahrTravis HeinsPolling PlacesPoll WatchersLawsuit
Brian Moline
Brian Moline is an editor at St. Louis Public Radio, working on the education and business/economic development beats.
See stories by Brian Moline
