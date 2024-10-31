St. Charles County early voting to continue despite legal challenge

Early voting in St. Charles County will continue as scheduled, county election officials said Wednesday night, as a court weighs a legal challenge filed by a Republican committeeman.

Travis Heins of St. Peters alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that St. Charles County Elections Director Kurt Bahr improperly kept him from acting as a poll watcher or challenger at in-person early voting locations in St. Peters and Wentzville.

St. Charles Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pelikan granted Heins a hearing on his request for an emergency injunction Friday at 9 a.m.

The lawsuit says that Bahr would not allow Heins to act as a poll watcher at early voting locations because those ballots are not counted until election night.

However, Heins contends that Bahr said during a radio interview Tuesday on NewsTalkSTL (101.9 FM) that votes were actually being counted at early voting locations.