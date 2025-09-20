Weather forces cancellation of Great Forest Park Balloon Race

It has been extremely dry in the St. Louis region for the last six weeks, but thunderstorms popped up on Saturday afternoon to force the cancellation of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

Organizers made the decision at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, after a round of thunderstorms popped up across much of the area.

In a social media post, organizers said they made the decision working closely with the National Weather Service because the thunderstorms were expected to continue much of the afternoon, and the storms had led to “extremely wet field conditions.”

Friday’s events, including the Balloon Glow and fireworks, went on as scheduled.

The annual event has taken place at Forest Park since 1973.