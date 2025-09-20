© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather forces cancellation of Great Forest Park Balloon Race

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Moline
Published September 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT
Teams of aeronauts take to the skies across the St. Louis region on Sept. 20 in preparation for the 2024 Great Forest Park Balloon Race — one of the longest-running hot air balloon races in the country.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Teams of aeronauts take to the skies across the St. Louis region in preparation for the 2024 Great Forest Park Balloon Race — one of the longest-running hot air balloon races in the country. The 2025 race was cancelled because of thunderstorms and wet field conditions.

It has been extremely dry in the St. Louis region for the last six weeks, but thunderstorms popped up on Saturday afternoon to force the cancellation of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

Organizers made the decision at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, after a round of thunderstorms popped up across much of the area.

In a social media post, organizers said they made the decision working closely with the National Weather Service because the thunderstorms were expected to continue much of the afternoon, and the storms had led to “extremely wet field conditions.”

Friday’s events, including the Balloon Glow and fireworks, went on as scheduled.

The annual event has taken place at Forest Park since 1973.
Tags
News Briefs Great Forest Park Balloon RaceSevere WeatherSt. LouisForest ParkTop Stories
Brian Moline
Brian Moline is an editor at St. Louis Public Radio, working on the education and business/economic development beats.
See stories by Brian Moline
Related Content