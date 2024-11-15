Boeing notifies workers of layoffs at St. Louis-area facilities taking effect in January

Boeing started laying off employees at its St. Louis-area facilities this week.

The company confirmed via email that it began notifying workers of layoffs that will take effect in mid-January.

“As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities,” a Boeing spokesperson wrote. “We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time.”

Boeing declined to say how many employees would be affected, but local union officials told the St. Louis Business Journal that 111 union workers received the notices. The company employs approximately 17,000 people at its three facilities in the St. Louis region.

The company says workers will receive severance pay and subsidized health care benefits for up to three months after their employment ends.